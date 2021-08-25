Conservatives would ‘get our country back on track,’ Nickel Belt candidate says

Charles Humphrey, a paramedic, will be the Conservative candidate for Nickel Belt in the Sept. 20 federal election.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Humphrey, 36, lives in Azilda with his wife, Angelene, and two daughters — Sasha, 5, and Charlotte, 2. Originally from Toronto, he has lived in Greater Sudbury for more than five years.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Conservatives would ‘get our country back on track,’ Nickel Belt candidate says Back to video

He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and contemporary studies, as well as a master’s in international relations, both from Dalhousie University in Halifax. He also holds diplomas in primary and advanced care paramedicine from Georgian College.

“My French is slightly less polished than my English and I speak Mandarin at a high level of fluency, including reading at an elementary school level, and speak good conversational Japanese and Spanish,” Humphrey said in a release.

He has also begun to study Nishnaabemwin.

Humphrey lived and worked in rural Japan for a year, as well as China for three and a half years. He now works for the City of Greater Sudbury as an advanced care paramedic.

“I am running because Conservatives are the only alternative to secure the future, restore competence, transparency and accountability to government, and ensure Canada is never unprepared for a crisis again,” Humphrey added. “All of my experience and expertise in international relations, energy policy and health care tell me that very poor decisions are being made that could have terrible consequences. Canada’s Recovery Plan is what we need to get our country back on track.”