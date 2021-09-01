Conservatives pitch protection for gig economy workers

Gig economy workers is not just a catchy phrase; it is a way of life for many employees who must rely on temporary work to support their families and themselves. When there is an economic downturn, they do not have access to employment insurance benefits.

Erin O’Toole, leader of the federal Conservative party, says he wants to change this.

“Millions of Canadians don’t qualify for EI because they’re on contract or only have temporary work,” he said. “So, when a crisis like COVID-19 hit, these workers had no safety net. A Conservative government will provide security to gig economy workers.”

Ian Symington, the Sudbury Conservative candidate, said in a release that everyone should feel secure in their employment.

“I know many people in Sudbury who have adapted to working in jobs from gig economy employers; they want to work, support their families and be productive,” he said. “They deserve to feel secure about their future as well.”

With Canada’s recovery plan, a Conservative government will require gig economy companies to make contributions — equivalent to the Canada Pension Plan and EI premiums — into a new, portable employee savings account every time they pay their workers. The money will grow tax-free and can be used to pay CPP premiums or accumulate savings that will be withdrawn by the worker when they need it.

“This change will have a huge impact on the workers in Sudbury,” Symington added. “I am looking forward to working with the people of Sudbury, ensuring they have confidence in their future.”

