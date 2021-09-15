This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content The Star invited the major candidates running in Sudbury and Nickel Belt for the Sept. 20 federal election to respond to five campaign issues posed by the newspaper. Today, Ian Symington, who is running for the Conservatives in Sudbury, responds.

Article content We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Conservatives have 'keen desire' to invest in mining, Symington says Back to video Q: What would you do to support Laurentian University and its formerly affiliated schools (University of Sudbury, Thorneloe University and Huntington University)? A: The people of our riding have been adversely affected by the recent financial crisis at Laurentian University. I graduated from Laurentian, my daughter attends Laurentian, and I volunteer at Laurentian. Laurentian is an educational and cultural centre for Sudbury and the North. The impact has far-reaching effects. I would like better governance models for publicly owned and operated facilities, and higher accountability for these institutions to protect the integrity of the public dollars that go into support and build programs. We need to build these educational facilities on solid foundations so we can attract newcomers to this great riding and have programs that are meaningful for different streams of study. A perfect historical example of this is the Northern Ontario School of Medicine, which has greatly reduced the physician shortage in Sudbury and is a highly competitive program that has attracted the best and brightest to our city. We have a unique opportunity in Sudbury to capture the natural resources available, our environmental habitat and our cultural mix of people (including Francophone and Indigenous populations) and bring them together through viable educational programs. Q: What would you do to create new, sustainable jobs in the Sudbury area?

Article content A: The COVID-19 pandemic has cost Canadians one million jobs and our party has a plan for an economic recovery that means creating jobs and reclaiming those lost jobs. Sudbury will be a big part of this plan when I am elected. From the tourism and hospitality sector, our Conservative plan will reimburse consumer costs. This will encourage people to buy and put money back into the hands of struggling businesses so they can hire more people and expand their operations. Our Conservative Party has also introduced several worker protection action plans to protect workers by providing an increase in wages by $1 per hour for low-income workers, by building key infrastructure and making sure these projects result in shovels in the ground, creating jobs and spinoff industries, securing workers pension plans, and giving workers confidence in planning for their future. A holiday from GST in December will be a boost for job creation. Putting money back in the pockets of Sudburians results in a stronger economic thrust. Exactly what our riding needs. Building strong free trade agreements with free nations that share our standards and values is also in the plan. It’s clear the power of trade creates jobs and creates a strong foundation and it is also important to respect the interests of our workers within these agreements. A Conservative government will not sign trade agreements with countries that don’t share our high labour and environmental standards. We have seen how hard our unionized workers have fought for worker rights in Sudbury, these sacrifices cannot be overlooked.

Article content Q: How would you support Sudbury’s mining sector? A: Mining will continue to be a big motivator for our local economy and for the north. Lithium and cobalt production is a big contributor for potential economic expansion and will put Sudbury back on the world map, but we have some catching up to do. It will be my job to ensure development dollars are invested in our local mining initiatives by the federal government. Fortunately, we know the Conservative Party has a keen desire to invest in mining. Our party is committed to fixing the Impact Assessment process, the result of Bill C-69, which will ensure mining projects are held to world-leading environmental standards, listening to communities and their concerns and not creating unnecessary delays for approvals to form important projects, especially those for mining of critical materials. We will implement a Critical Minerals Strategy to power our clean energy future, creating jobs and supporting the Indigenous economy, support new initiatives to recover critical minerals from historical mine wastes and remediating long-term environmental liabilities. We will work to secure markets for mining exports which will grow demand for local production. All these factors will enhance and develop this important industry in Sudbury. Q: How would you help Sudbury cope with its opioids crisis? A: As a family doctor, I am unfortunately familiar with the devastating effects this opioid crisis has had. Addictions and homelessness need immediate attention. A large proportion of affected is our youth, who are also leaving their family and homes and living on the street. The incidence of a high-risk lifestyle has taken too many too soon. Mental health is a health matter.

Article content A Conservative-led government is committed to boost funding to the provinces for mental health care, provide incentives for employers to provide mental health coverage to employees, provide a nation-wide three-digit suicide prevention hotline and is committing to recovery community centres and Sudbury will be included in the national plan. Q: Other than the issues already mentioned, if elected, what are your top three priorities for Sudbury? A: We need a strong government that will lead a recovery from the fragility of the past several years and especially the perilous financial situation we are facing as a nation. We see this in Sudbury as many businesses have shuttered and taxes are rising to meet the strain of social services. I entered this campaign because I sincerely want to make a difference in the lives of the people here. I want us to live in an environment where we can feel peace and calm, a place where you know when you wake up the next morning, things will be good. I truly believe people want to work, earn a good living, take care of their elderly, and support their families with a good lifestyle. People want to know that they can plan for a future without worry that their savings, their homes, and their jobs are not in jeopardy. But times are different now. Today, we see the need for our politics to change because if we do not change our voting choices, nothing will change and that is a very unsettling option. I am proud to represent the Conservative Party in Sudbury, a party that embraces the needs of workers, that has a platform of environmental initiatives that will not compromise jobs but ensure a healthy and safe community. A party that cares about the things that matter to most people here. Jobs, security, seniors, veterans, and the economy, with environmental and health concerns addressed. My priorities are not limited, they encompass a range of needs for Sudbury, and I will pivot to deal with the needs of this community when elected. I want to bring back prosperity, job security and peace in our daily lives. sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar

