The City of Greater Sudbury wants to hear your ideas for recreation in the Lively area.

Residents are being asked to submit their input on how $4 million received from the sale of Meatbird Lake Park might best be re-invested to serve the future needs of the Walden community. The city also wants to hear existing recreational opportunities contribute to the quality of life for the area’s residents.

Community asked to share ideas for recreation in Lively

There are a number of online tools, including a survey and idea board, available at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca. Paper copies are also available by request at citizen service centres and libraries throughout the city. Residents can also call 311 to submit their feedback.

The information collected will be shared with the Lively recreation advisory panel as they work with city staff to develop recommendations for city council’s consideration.

The web page at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca/LivelyWalden is updated regularly as additional information and engagement opportunities become available. Residents can sign up to follow the project and receive the most up-to-date information.