A house fire in Val Therese proved to be a stubborn one Monday due to the amount of material inside and outside the structure.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“It was definitely a difficult fire,” said Jesse Oshell, deputy chief with Greater Sudbury Fire Services. “A large amount of vegetation and brush in the yard outside impeded access, and there was also a large amount of material inside the home. It was cluttered with items.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Clutter in Valley home exacerbates fire Back to video

Those items were burning along with the home itself, making for a dense wall of smoke and few points of entry, said Oshell.

“When you have a situation when you are impeding access to the home, all sides of it, and/or when the entrances and hallways are extremely cluttered, that makes it very difficult to get to the fire — or to you if you are trapped,” he said. “Those are certainly things to bear in mind.”

Fortunately nobody was home at the time of the blaze and crews were eventually able to knock down the flames without neighbouring buildings being impacted.

Oshell said the call came in around 9:30 a.m. regarding the fire, which began at a single-family dwelling on Velma Street, off Dominion Drive.

“Neighbours saw huge amounts of smoke billowing from the residence,” he said. “Crews were quick to respond from the Val Therese station and we had seven stations there in total. We needed a lot of manpower and resources, partly because of what was there, but also so we could get it well under control and keep it from spreading to the neighbouring homes.”

It would be seven hours before crews finally got the fire extinguished and were able to depart the scene.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined — and figuring that out might take some time, noted Oshell, given how packed the home was with belongings — although it is not considered suspicious.

Damages are conservatively estimated at $250,000.

jmoodie@postmedia.com