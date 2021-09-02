City of Greater Sudbury releases Labour Day municipal schedule

The City of Greater Sudbury will adjust its services on Labour Day, Monday, Sept. 6. As a result:

– Garbage and recycling: Household waste collection is not affected by the holiday; landfill and transfer stations will be closed; the recycling centre will be open.

– GOVA Transit will follow holiday routes and schedules. Passengers must wear a mask while riding public transit.

– Libraries and citizen service centres will be closed on Labour Day. Both have reopened for in-person service, with capacity limits. Curbside service remains available upon request. Residents who require the services of a citizen service centre are encouraged to call ahead. You may be asked to make an appointment for some services.

– Rayside Balfour Workout Centre, Falconbridge Wellness Centre, Capreol Millennium Resource Centre and Howard Armstrong Recreation Centre have reopened to the public with one-hour reservations. They will be closed on Labour Day. The Dowling Leisure Centre is closed for the summer months and will reopen on Sept. 7.

– Gatchell pool, Nickel District pool, Dow pool and the pool at the Howard Armstrong Recreation Centre have reopened to the public, but will be closed on Labour Day. The Onaping pool will reopen on Sept. 7.

– Tom Davies Square is currently closed to walk-ins and appointments will not be available on Labour Day.

– The Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter is closed to walk-ins. Residents who are interested in adopting a pet must call 311 to schedule a visit. There will be no appointments on Labour Day.

– 311 and live web chat will not be available on Labour Day. Call 311 for urgent public works, animal control or COVID-19 enforcement services. Register to submit service requests any time on the customer service portal at 311.greatersudbury.ca or email 311@greatersudbury.ca.