City in battle over value of Sudbury Downs property
Municipal Property Assessment Corporation says it's worth $2.3 million, municipality says $ 8.2 million
The municipality is appealing to the provincial Assessment Review Board, arguing the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation has undervalued the lands on which the former Sudbury Downs is located.
MPAC is the provincial body that determines how much a parcel is worth, for the purposes of property taxes.
It recently determined the former site of Sudbury Downs, now partially occupied by Gateway Casinos, had a value of about $2.3 million, but the city felt that was too low.
“For the Jan. 1, 2016 base year, MPAC returned an assessment of $2,309,000 for the subject property, being $2,045,900 commercial property class and $263,100 residential property class,” the Assessment Review Board ruled. “The city appealed the assessment on the basis the assessment returned by MPAC was too low.
“The city delivered notices of higher assessment, seeking to increase the 2016 CVA (current value assessment) to $8,214,000, being $4,031,000 commercial property class and $4,183,000 residential property class.”
The city was seeking more disclosures of documentation and information from MacRanald Enterprises Inc., the owner of the property.
There is a formula used to determine how much a building is taxed in Greater Sudbury. The assessed value is multiplied by the tax rate. According to city documents, the 2021 tax rate for a commercial building in Chelmsford would equal about 3.3 per cent and for a residential building, approximately 1.4 per cent. That means according to the MPAC assessment, MacRanald Enterprises would owe about $72,000. If the building were to be valued at more than $8.2 million; however, taxes would go up to about $191,000.
MacRanald Enterprises opposed the appeal and was seeking to dismiss the motion “on the basis it has been brought too late and there are no exceptional circumstances warranting an extension to the deadline in the schedule of events.”
But the city said this was its third time attempting to have the appeal dismissed.
“The city opposes the owner’s request for dismissal and submits this is the owner’s third attempt to have the subject appeals dismissed,” board documents showed. “The city submits the owner’s previous requests to dismiss were denied by the board on March 4 and March 16. The city asks the board to make an order for costs against the owner, on the basis the owner is relitigating its dismissal requests, which constitutes frivolous, vexatious and unreasonable conduct.”
The city asked for a number of disclosures, including more information about the rental agreement between MacRanald and Gateway Casinos. The review board granted the request.
“The board is satisfied that disclosure request no. 1 is proportionate to the issues in dispute,” it indicated in its decision, ordering “all lease information from 2014 to present date, plus the bump-ups and/or sub-leases, as well as the rent roll and operating expenses, including all lease details, for the tenant(s) of the subject property.”
The review board also ordered MacRanald Enterprises to disclose “all valuations and analyses prepared to arrive at the 2016 current value assessment (CVA) of the subject property,” as well as “all files, documents, reports, studies, memoranda or any other information relating to the determination of the CVA of the subject property for the 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 taxation year assessments.”
The review board imposed a deadline of three weeks for the company to present the information to the municipality.
