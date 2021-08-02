City in battle over value of Sudbury Downs property

The municipality is appealing to the provincial Assessment Review Board, arguing the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation has undervalued the lands on which the former Sudbury Downs is located.

MPAC is the provincial body that determines how much a parcel is worth, for the purposes of property taxes.

It recently determined the former site of Sudbury Downs, now partially occupied by Gateway Casinos, had a value of about $2.3 million, but the city felt that was too low.

“For the Jan. 1, 2016 base year, MPAC returned an assessment of $2,309,000 for the subject property, being $2,045,900 commercial property class and $263,100 residential property class,” the Assessment Review Board ruled. “The city appealed the assessment on the basis the assessment returned by MPAC was too low.

“The city delivered notices of higher assessment, seeking to increase the 2016 CVA (current value assessment) to $8,214,000, being $4,031,000 commercial property class and $4,183,000 residential property class.”

The city was seeking more disclosures of documentation and information from MacRanald Enterprises Inc., the owner of the property.

There is a formula used to determine how much a building is taxed in Greater Sudbury. The assessed value is multiplied by the tax rate. According to city documents, the 2021 tax rate for a commercial building in Chelmsford would equal about 3.3 per cent and for a residential building, approximately 1.4 per cent. That means according to the MPAC assessment, MacRanald Enterprises would owe about $72,000. If the building were to be valued at more than $8.2 million; however, taxes would go up to about $191,000.