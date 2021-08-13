City asking Sudburians about sidewalk winter maintenance

The City of Greater Sudbury says it is committed to becoming a more pedestrian-friendly community. In a release, the city said it recognizes the importance of clearing sidewalks in the winter to help residents maintain healthy, active lifestyles and to provide access to work, school, shopping and GOVA Transit services.

“As part of this commitment, we are reviewing the current service level for sidewalk winter maintenance,” the city said. “Our sidewalk winter maintenance practices have evolved over a number of years, and routes are reviewed annually to account for new sidewalk construction and to allow for other minor changes.

“We want to better understand how residents use the City’s sidewalk network in the winter, and identify areas for change to better meet the needs of those using the sidewalks.”

To that end, the city is asking Sudburians to fill out a survey at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca/wintersidewalks by Aug. 26.

A report on sidewalk winter maintenance will be brought to city council’s operations committee in the fall.