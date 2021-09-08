Candidates invited to speak on enviro issues
Federal candidates from the Sudbury and Nickel Belt ridings will answer questions on environmental issues on Sept. 9 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
ReThink Green and Citizens’ Climate Lobby Sudbury will host the event.
As part of GreenPAC’s 100 Debates on the Environment, this online event will invite candidates to dive deep into their climate perspectives, the groups said in a release.
“Now is the time to put our focus back into climate solutions,” said Rebecca Danard, executive director of reThink Green. “Environmental challenges are there, and our candidates must take action to address them.”
Solutions to these issues include national policies that would help steer away from ongoing concerns and mitigate new emerging ones, the organization said. Issues include reducing the average global temperature to protect Canada’s vast natural resources, or unified efforts to prevent environmental racism.
Recent laws have come into play that will help secure Canada’s role as an environmental leader. Those laws focus on aligning Canada’s goals with that of the United Nations in climate harm reduction.
However, Bill C- 230 — National Strategy to Redress Environmental Racism Act, which took an inclusive and collaborative approach to reduce environmental racism, was not approved.
“Getting communities involved in the solution is a way to share an understanding of the problems,” said David St. Georges, communications director of reThink Green. “Which is why discussions with our future community representatives are so important.”
Greater Sudbury’s 100 Debates on the Environment will take place online through Zoom and can also be accessed through reThink Green’s Twitch channel.
Audience questions are being solicited on reThink Green’s social media channels.
Tories will increase EI benefits for seriously ill workers
Workers who are seriously ill cannot work, Sudbury federal Conservative candidate Ian Symington said, and must have confidence they will be supported in such vulnerable times.
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole has promised that, if elected, he will ensure EI benefits will not run out after 26 weeks while workers battle life-threatening diseases like cancer.
“I agree wholeheartedly,” Symington said in a release. “I am a family physician and it is a very difficult situation when a family member is seriously ill. If there are financial worries, it just adds to the stressful burden families do not need.”
With a Conservative government, he said, workers can feel confident that they can take sick leave when they need to support their recovery.
“A healthy economy is built with healthy workers and extending employment insurance coverage to 52 weeks for the seriously ill will help to provide a more secure future for workers in Sudbury.”
NDP would boost health-care spending
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s commitment to reverse Justin Trudeau’s health-care cuts means families in Sudbury and Nickel Belt will get more access to health care when and where they need it, said NDP candidates Nadia Verrelli (Sudbury) and Andreane Chenier (Nickel Belt).
The NDP’s commitment to strengthen and expand the public health care system includes bringing in a national pharmacare program and hiring more front-line workers.
“Families who are paying out of pocket for the high cost of their prescription medication need support,” Verrelli said. “Justin Trudeau refused to bring in pharmacare after six years in government. New Democrats will support people and families by covering the cost of their prescription medication.”
“Northern families need more access to health care, not less,” said Chenier. “Justin Trudeau kept cutting the budget for our health care leaving, us in a crisis even before the pandemic hit.”
The New Democrats said their party will hire more front-line health-care workers to take care people and their families.
In 2011, the Harper Conservatives cut the annual Canada Health Transfer increase in half.
When Trudeau took office in 2015, he continued the cuts and abandoned his promise to bring in pharmacare, according to the NDP, and barely mentions pharmacare in his platform, while providing no funding for it.
Singh has promised to establish a national pharmacare program that would eliminate prescription drug fees for every Canadian.
The party says this commitment would save the provinces $4 billion a year in health care costs and save the average family $550 a year in medication costs.
sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca