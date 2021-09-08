Candidates invited to speak on enviro issues

Federal candidates from the Sudbury and Nickel Belt ridings will answer questions on environmental issues on Sept. 9 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

ReThink Green and Citizens’ Climate Lobby Sudbury will host the event.

As part of GreenPAC’s 100 Debates on the Environment, this online event will invite candidates to dive deep into their climate perspectives, the groups said in a release.

“Now is the time to put our focus back into climate solutions,” said Rebecca Danard, executive director of reThink Green. “Environmental challenges are there, and our candidates must take action to address them.”

Solutions to these issues include national policies that would help steer away from ongoing concerns and mitigate new emerging ones, the organization said. Issues include reducing the average global temperature to protect Canada’s vast natural resources, or unified efforts to prevent environmental racism.

Recent laws have come into play that will help secure Canada’s role as an environmental leader. Those laws focus on aligning Canada’s goals with that of the United Nations in climate harm reduction.

However, Bill C- 230 — National Strategy to Redress Environmental Racism Act, which took an inclusive and collaborative approach to reduce environmental racism, was not approved.

“Getting communities involved in the solution is a way to share an understanding of the problems,” said David St. Georges, communications director of reThink Green. “Which is why discussions with our future community representatives are so important.”

Greater Sudbury’s 100 Debates on the Environment will take place online through Zoom and can also be accessed through reThink Green’s Twitch channel.