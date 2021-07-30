Cambrian makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for students in residence

Students will need to provide proof of vaccination before moving in

Cambrian College announced Friday that COVID-19 vaccination will be mandatory for students living in on-campus residences beginning in September.

Residences will only be available to students who have received at least one dose of the vaccines approved by Health Canada or approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization.

“Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) has shared with us various concerns that can have an impact on post-secondary institutions and which could present unique challenges when it comes to the transmission of COVID-19,” said a statement on Cambrian’s website.

“These include the lower vaccination rate among peopled aged 18 to 29 in Sudbury and area, the higher local COVID case counts for people in this age bracket, the current dominance of the Delta variant of COVID-19 which is more potent, and the communal living settings typical of college and university residences.”

The decision to make vaccination mandatory was based on Cambrian’s continued consultations with Public Health and its recommendations.

Students living in residence will need to provide proof of vaccination before moving into residence.

Those who have only received one dose of an approved vaccine at the time of move-in will be required to be fully vaccinated before the end of the semester and provide proof of full vaccination.

“To assist students in the vaccination process, Cambrian College will be hosting a series of on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinics for all employees and students, including international students. We will provide you with specific dates, times, and locations when those details are finalized,” said the statement.