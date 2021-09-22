Businesses hope for smooth rollout of Ontario's vaccine certificate system

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

TORONTO — Businesses in Ontario were making final preparations Tuesday for the implementation of the province’s vaccine certificate system, saying they were uncertain how it would be received but hopeful it would roll out smoothly.

Patrons at dine-in restaurants, nightclubs, gyms, sports facilities and other venues will need to present a receipt of full vaccination against COVID-19 along with government-issued identification starting Wednesday. Doctors’ notes for medical exemptions will also be accepted.

Lovelina Antony, co-owner of the Lyfe Meditation Studio and Plant Lyfe Cafe in Toronto, said her business has taken several steps to prepare for the system, including posting signs informing customers about its requirements and training staff on how to check for proof of vaccination.

“I feel ready on our end, but in terms of how it’s going to be received, I don’t think any business can prepare for that,” Antony said.

While venues will have to check paper or digital vaccine receipts with identification at first, the province has said it aims to launch a QR code and verification app for businesses on Oct. 22 to streamline the process. Antony said she wished the app had been ready for Wednesday.

Katia Rodrigues, a manager at Boxcar Social Riverside, a Toronto eatery, said her staff “absolutely feel ready” for the new system.

Employees have been briefed on why the system is being introduced — the government has said it’s needed to protect the vulnerable and avoid another lockdown — and how to approach customers, Rodrigues said, noting that staff have a flow chart on how to greet guests and ask if they want to sit inside or outside, where proof-of-vaccination isn’t’ required.