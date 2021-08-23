Brampton resident faces stunt driving charge

Article content

A 48-year-old person from Brampton, Ont. was charged after being clocked at 154 kilometres per hour in a 100-kilometre-per-hour zone on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury on Friday, Nipissing West OPP said in a press release.

Police made the traffic stop at 10:41 p.m. and charged the driver, who was not named in the OPP release, with race a motor vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act.

The driver was issued a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The accused was released on a provincial summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on Jan. 4.

