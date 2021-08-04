Boy taken to hospital following collision in Copper Cliff on Monday evening

An eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital Monday evening with serious non-life-threatening injuries after a collision on Dow Drive in Copper Cliff.

Greater Sudbury Police tweeted on Monday at 6:26 p.m. that its traffic unit was on the scene of a collision and that Dow Drive was closed between Marigold Place and Dahlia Court for the investigation. The roadway re-opened later that night.

It was later confirmed that the collision had involved a motor vehicle and a boy on a scooter, who suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Sarah Kaelas, corporate communications multimedia marketing specialists for the GSPS, said no charges have been laid in connection with the collision.

