Book charts 50 years of STC

A Theatre in Five Acts: Fifty Years of Sudbury Theatre Centre, a tale with as much drama offstage as on, is told for the first time by writers Judi Straughan and Vicki Gilhula.

“A Theatre in Five Acts is a fascinating story of toil, joy, pride and innumerable setbacks. It’s the real deal,” says Straughan, who first began researching the project in January 2019.

“Being isolated during COVID gave us time to research and write.”

Straughan has worked with all of STC’s eight artistic directors and has been a witness to the ebb and flow of the only English professional theatre in northern Ontario.

During the research phase, Straughan dug through the boxes of archives in the back room of STC.

“It was cold, dusty and the lighting was poor,” she remembers. “There were times I was holding a flashlight in my teeth so I could dig with two hands.”

Straughan also contacted many people who had been involved with STC over the 50 years to get their stories.

“Some of my favourite parts of the book are the tales from community members, actors, technicians and designers,” she says. “I laughed when Sudburian Bill Sanders thought he’d struck it big at STC. And the story of the actor who was trying to get back to Sudbury from Toronto for the 8 p.m. curtain in the midst of a white-out snowstorm — now that’s a good one.”

Straughan’s writing partner Vicki Gilhula notes the two were able to blend much of what they researched from publications with the personal stories of those who were involved.