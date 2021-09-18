Bigger to deliver virtual State of the City address on Sept.22

Join the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce online on Sept. 22 from 12-1 p.m. as it hosts Mayor Brian Bigger for the annual State of the City address.

From its inception, this annual event has been a platform for municipal leadership to shine a spotlight on issues of key importance to the city. It sets the tone for the mayor and council as they set out to tackle the important issues that face our municipality.

Join the chamber to have the opportunity to ask your questions to the mayor following his remarks.

In keeping with COVID precautions, the address will take place via Zoom. Learn more at sudburychamber.ca.