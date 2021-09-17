Bell Business Awards celebrate Sudbury's best

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







For John Lalonde, just getting together with fellow entrepreneurs in Sudbury was a thrill.

To walk away with the Entrepreneur of the Year award at this year's Bell Business Awards made the evening even more special. "It was pretty cool just to be at the awards ceremony last night with the Sudbury business community," he said. "All of the local business owners, like myself, have gone through an absolutely crazy 18 months, and it was kind of nice just to be there with everyone and enjoy the evening." Sessions Ride Company was founded as "a funny little hole-in-the-wall bike shop" in 2016 with the goal of building a community of biking enthusiasts. The company works with local clubs and non-profit organizations to organize group rides and skill clinics. Lalonde describes the Sudbury community as "unbelievable" when it comes to supporting his business. "There's a set of words I don't think anyone has really come up with yet to describe what the Sudbury community has," he said. "The term 'shop local' gets thrown around a lot, but that's not really it. There's something cool about what's going on here – we have businesses that are really ingrained into what Sudbury is. We're very lucky to have the support we have here and to collaborate with local businesses." The 24th annual Bell Business Excellence Awards gala celebration was held on Thursday at the Caruso Club.

Hosted by the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce, the awards ceremony paid tribute to entrepreneurs and businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field. David Petryna of the Petryna Group of Companies was named Executive of the Year and Maestro Digital Mine (MDM) was named Company of the Year. The Company of the Year award is presented to a business that has demonstrated significant achievement, sustainable financial performance, outstanding growth and success, and has had a significant impact on the community's economy. MDM COO David Ballantyne and CEO Michael Gribbons accepted the award after having just showcased the company's "disruptive" technologies at the MINExpo 2021 convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. "This award means that our employees are doing a great job. We have a great team, and I think this is great recognition for them," said Ballantyne. MDM manufactures Industrial Internet of Things measurement and control instrumentation for the optimization of underground mine ventilation and underground digital networks for last-mile communication. Its products deliver energy savings and productivity improvements while meeting the highest health and safety standards. Haley Hastie, 23, won the award for Young Entrepreneur of the Year. "The two other finalists in the category are incredibly talented entrepreneurs, so it was an honour to be considered in the same caliber as them and to win was completely surreal," said the founder of The Social Soulpreneur.

"I was not expecting it at all, but it was truly an honour and we're still on cloud nine because of it. It means the world to us to be recognized at that level." Founded in 2019, The Social Soulpreneur is a full-service marketing and social media management agency that takes care of all the tasks that go into running and managing an effective social media platform for businesses and professionals. This includes content creation, community engagement, and more. The company has also recently expanded to offering a wide variety of marketing services. Hastie, who received a bachelor's degree in business administration with a major in marketing from Laurentian University, recently hired her first employee, Daniela Valle, and opened an office in Sudbury. Her business currently serves about 30 clients in a number of different sectors, including mining, retail, tourism and hospitality, and technology, locally and across Canada. "The Sudbury community has been incredible. I truly love living here, and I think we have such a unique business community," said Hastie. "At the end of the day, everyone just wants to see everyone thrive. I grew up with the mentality to support local as much as possible, and it's great to be a part of such a locally focused community." Sudbury's business community came together in a sold-out crowd of about 250 people to celebrate the award finalists and recipients. The chamber said it received 98 nominations this year for its 10 award categories.

"For the past 24 years, the chamber has hosted its Bell Business Excellence Awards as an opportunity to not only acknowledge the contributions of area business owners, but also to learn from them – and about them," the chamber said in a release. "From young entrepreneurs operating out of their home to established owners of international companies, the awards are a celebratory evening that points a spotlight on the people who form the backbone of our community and the family, friends, and experiences that keep them going." Local event planning and entertainment company We Bring the Party won the Business Start-Up award sponsored by CN. Owned and operated by Sudburian Kassie Taylor, the company's team is made up of highly trained local performers who can play over 30 different characters at local parties and events. Bianco's Supercentre located on the Kingsway in Sudbury won an award for Service Excellence, and Compass (Boussole/Akki-Izhinoogan) won an award for Non-Profit/Charity Excellence. Established in 1945, local business Lecoupe Ice has become the leading manufacturer and distributor of packaged ice in Northern Ontario. The company was recognized by the chamber as the Best Place to Work in 2021. Nickel City Cheese Inc. was the recipient of an award in the Small Enterprise category, and Unmanned Aerial Services Inc. was recognized for Innovation. The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

