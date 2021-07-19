This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Being a Manitoulin farmer requires skill, honesty

Article content It was such fun this week to talk by phone to farmer Max Burt on Manitoulin Island.

Article content I’ve been a customer and fan of his products and so I was delighted, when, at 7 p.m., he took my call and chatted with me. When I lived in Kagawong 30 years ago, I knew then that farmer Burt had the best products and a wicked sense of humour. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Being a Manitoulin farmer requires skill, honesty Back to video “I do have time to talk because right now I’m baby-sitting my dinner on the barbecue. We are having pork chops, because, well, we’d like to save the steaks for our customers.” The Burt Farm, originally purchased by Max’s parents, is located on the Tenth Concession, near Ice Lake. Max grew up there. After graduating from the University of Guelph, majoring in agriculture, he worked in Guelph for a while, but felt he needed to come home to Manitoulin, with his lovely wife Joanne, who had been his classmate. In 1994, they took over the farm, eager to enjoy working with the animals and the land. “I grew up as a pig farmer’s son, Bonnie. That’s why I’m eating pork chops. Still love ‘em. Any farmer who feels he has to sell the best and eat the rest is missing the point. Many do this. Farmers should be comfortable with having the right to eat the best of their own food.” “Next city question: what animals live on your farm?” “We have cattle, pigs, turkeys, chickens, skunks, raccoons, bears, and other critters that also like living here.” “What’s your day like?” “When my eyes open, I get going with morning chores and late chores, the basic looking after the livestock, feeding them, and always fixing things. If I don’t fix three things a day, I’m falling behind.”

Article content Listening, I hear his perseverance, how deeply he’s devoted, thoughtful, and serious about managing their farm. In 2020, in a lovely column published in The Manitoulin Expositor, Max was quoted as saying, “Passion has always been my driving force. The key component of agriculture lays in aiming to build the wealth from the land. Manitoulin’s a glacial rocky island that has not necessarily welcomed agriculture. “However, there’s some good deep soil and an effort has to be put into working the soil to render it into making it fertile. The passion for my job’s always there. It may vary day to day, but it’s constantly there,” he said. “One day you might be really passionate about cattle and that’s when you get a kick on your leg. And perception can change in a matter of seconds. “Pasture is our main crop, so the cows get to feed themselves. We grow grain and hay. Joanne manages our vegetable garden. I make no claim to that.” “How many licenses are needed to operate this farm?” “Several. From the turkey board, the chicken board, a quality assurance certificate with the Beef Farmers of Ontario, a license for our abattoir, and a farm business registration with the Ontario government. These are regulatory burdens that we maintain. “We also have an environmental farm plan in place, a farmer initiative to ensure good environmental stewardship.” “Tell me more.” “The animals are raised hormone- and antibiotic-free and with a licensed abattoir on the farm kept to the strictest standards, we carefully process our own livestock. We’re able and allowed to market many products to the consuming public,” Max told me. “With movement toward growing our own food on Manitoulin, people come to us, appreciating our production of local food. They trust us, and they keep coming back.

Article content “Our retail store on the farm basically provides a great meeting place for us and our customers,” Max said. “We’re open only a few hours each week because we need the rest of the week’s time to grow and prepare the food. “We offer every possible piece of meat that we can process from these animals, fresh cuts of beef, pork, chicken and turkey. We make maple syrup, as well, which we integrate into many products as a natural sweetener. Yup, and today we grew eight kinds of sausages.” City girl asks, “Max, you grow sausages, too?” “Young lady, a sausage isn’t just a bunch of meat and spices thrown together. We’ve become artists creating tasty masterpieces with ultimate care and design.” “I’m not supposed to ask a cattle farmer how many cows he has.” “That’s because,” he paused, “we usually don’t know. They’re having calves as we speak, maybe one more in 10 minutes. While they’re supposed to be in my care and control, each one is certainly individual, and they do their own thing.” Checking up online, I find www.burtfarmmeats.com is a clear, well-designed website, designed by their daughter Stephanie. The phone: 705-282-0328. Burt Farm Country Meats, a small family-run business, promises, and states, “We’re farmers first and business owners second, priding ourselves on delivering fresh, wholesome products. We specialize in beef and pork products, with turkey and chicken available seasonally. Every cut of meat and processed product applies to strict government regulations, as well as our high personal quality standards.”

Article content “What’s best about the farm, besides Joanne?” “A few things, the history of it, the management and hard work of my parents since 1952, and relishing the food from the farm that follows the seasons. Fresh rhubarb crisp in the spring, fresh salad out of the garden, and a tree-ripened apple.” “Max, this work is holy, isn’t it?” “Definitely. Everything on the farm is truth. While we farmers may think we have control on the farm, it’s mostly in God’s hands. We can put the seed in the right place in the ground, but if it’s not nurtured, it won’t grow. There are no fallacies and no facades to this calling, this work. We’re exposed not only to the public eye, but to the Earth itself.” “Thanks, Max, sharing about the hard work and marvels you and your family keep accomplishing for us.” “Hey, Bonnie, that’s what life’s about anyway.” “You bet.” Our Bonnie keeps earning, laughing, loving and writing about her pals on Manitoulin and in Sudbury. If you have an idea or a story you want to share, find her at BonnieKogos@gmail.com.

