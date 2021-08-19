Alban man adds to history of bad driving

'I would have thought you learned something from all of this,' judge says

An Alban man with a history of bad driving record has been heavily fined for an impaired driving incident in the French River area last May.

“It’s not as though you are in court for the first time,” Ontario Court Justice Richard Humphrey told Fred Mines on Thursday, just before issuing a $2,500 fine, a one-year licence suspension, and a two-year probation order. “You have three prior offences. This is the fourth time now (in court).

“I would have thought you learned something from all of this and we won’t see you back in a court of law for something like this again.”

The probation order includes a condition that Mines, 52, does not drive with any alcohol in his system.

“Keep that in mind when you drive,” stressed the judge. “There is nothing that says you can’t have alcohol, but not while driving … If you are found in breach of that – having consumed alcohol while driving – you are going to go to jail.”

Assistant Crown attorney Mathieu Ansell told the court the Crown did not seek an increased penalty in the case. Had the Crown taken the step, he said, Mines would have been looking at 30 days in jail.

Mines had pleaded guilty via Zoom link from his lawyer’s office to impaired driving for the May 29 incident in the Municipality of French River.

The Crown and defence lawyer Berk Keaney suggested the penalties.

The court heard Ontario Provincial Police received two calls from witnesses to a single-vehicle accident on Hartley Bay Road in the French River area on May 29.

One witness said a man drove a small Hyundai car carelessly and the vehicle’s tires were squealing.

The second witness reported that the male motorist had slurred speech.