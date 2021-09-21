One dead in Antwerp Avenue fire (update)

Article content

Update: Antwerp location is a suspicious fire where tragically one tenant was found deceased inside the structure. Investigation will be turned over to GSPS and the OFM.

Original story:

crews remain on scene and our thoughts with those affected by this tragic loss.

Crews from Greater Sudbury Fire Services are currently on an active fire scene at Antwerp Avenue.

In a tweet, deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell asked people to avoid the area at this time.

He posted the tweet early Tuesday morning.