Accused of violence, Sudbury man responds with violence

A Sudbury man who beat up another man because he called him a woman-beater has been sentenced to house arrest for six months.

The sentence also takes into account the fact Dakota Duncan, 23, was also caught driving while drunk and breached his recognizance twice.

Dakota Duncan, 23, pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice to assault causing bodily harm (originally aggravated assault), having more than the legally allowable level of alcohol in his system within two hours of driving a conveyance (also know as blowing over and over 80), and two counts of breach of recognizance.

One of the breach of recognizance charges was laid in Kingston on Sept. 25, 2020, when Duncan violated a condition of his bail that he remain at his home in Greater Sudbury and follow a curfew. That charge was transferred to the Nickel Capital.

Justice Karen Lische, accepting a joint sentencing submission from the Crown and defence lawyer Dale Brawn, issued the conditional sentence, a 10-year weapons ban, three-year probation order, and the licence suspension.

The court heard that about 10:20 p.m. on June 7, 2019, Greater Sudbury Police received a call from a Copper Street resident that two men had beat up another male.

During the call, a woman could be heard saying, “you can’t just leave him in the backyard.”

A male voice was then heard saying, “don’t worry. We’ll take care of it.”

Investigating officers found a bonfire at the rear of the residence and two men and a woman sitting around it, calm and having consumed alcohol. One man – Duncan – asked if he could go inside and feed his dog and did so.