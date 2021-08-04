Accused drunk driver advised to get a lawyer
Sudbury judge strikes her guilty plea so she can arrange for legal representation next time she appears in court
Set to receive a $3,000 fine and one-year licence suspension for a drinking and driving guilty plea she entered minutes earlier, a Sudbury woman raised eyebrows when she asked: “will I have a criminal record? Can I get an absolute discharge?”
That stopped the case cold in Sudbury court as the self-represented Meaghan Manuel, who was appearing in court via audio link, clearly did not understand the consequences of her guilty plea.
“I’m not satisfied she properly understood she will have a criminal record if she pleaded guilty to the charge,” said Ontario Court Justice Karen Lische. ” I really think you should get legal advice going forward.”
Lische then struck Manuel’s guilty plea to having more than the legally allowable level of alcohol in her system within two hours of driving a conveyance (commonly known as blowing over or over 80).
Her case will now head to Ontario Court assignment court on Aug. 11.
The court heard Greater Sudbury Police received a call about a possible impaired driver late on the afternoon of May 29, 2020. The caller indicated a woman in a Chevrolet Cruze car in the parking lot of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario store, off Long Lake Road, appeared to be drinking from a liquor bottle.
The woman then drove off towards the nearby Dollarama store. The caller gave a description of the vehicle and licence plate to police.
Officers who investigated went to the Janet Street address of the vehicle’s registered owner, but the Cruze was not there. Just after 5 p.m., the Cruze showed up.
The driver – Manuel – initially denied consuming alcohol, but she had an odour of alcohol on her breath. Manuel subsequently admitted to having consumed alcohol.
“OK, I have,” she told the officers. “Quite a bit. About half a mickey.”
Manuel then failed a roadside screening test. She later produced Intoxilyzer readings of 238 and 252, the latter reading being more than three times the legal limit of 80 while driving.
Assistant Crown attorney Terry Waltenbury said that while Manuel had no prior record, the Crown was seeking a $3,000 fine due to the high Intoxilyzer readings, which he called an aggravating factor in the case.
Waltenbury said Manuel did not display any overt signs of impairment despite the high readings she produced.
“That is somewhat concerning and I hope she is doing something to address that,” he said.
Manuel, 40, told the court that about four months before the incident, she had lost her spouse.
