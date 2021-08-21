This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







A peek inside a tent city in Greater Sudbury Inhabitants say it's not ideal, but for now, they are better than other alternatives

Article content It’s perhaps the hottest day of the summer — pushing 40 C with humidity — but a homeless man who frequents Memorial Park is already thinking ahead to the colder months.

Article content “I want to get out of this situation before winter,” says Luc, who prefers his last name not be used. “I can’t imagine what it will be like then.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. A peek inside a tent city in Greater Sudbury Back to video Luc, 37, says he lost his apartment earlier this year and has been without a proper roof over his head for about four months. “At first I was sleeping in shelters but wanted to get away from that, because there was so much thieving,” he says. “Over and over you had people getting in a fight or getting robbed. That’s why I thought a tent would be better.” jpg, SU Initially he was staying with others in the sheltered parking area behind the YMCA, but decided to move elsewhere when the city pushed for an exodus in early May. Many refused to budge. “They put their tents against the wall and were persistent and stayed,” says Luc. “I should have stayed too but I took off.” He is now tenting in another spot but still spends time in Memorial Park during the day, where he counts several street friends and is closer to services. Air mattresses were offered to anyone who was willing to relocate from the Y site, according to Luc, and later there was a plan to accommodate tenters on vacant land behind the Your Independent Grocer on Lorne Street. “They were going to clean a spot there, put down sod and provide brand-new tents, but everyone here (in Memorial Park) had to say yes to it, and these guys said no.” He says bylaw staff with the city come by every couple of weeks to encourage park dwellers to consider other accommodations.

Article content On this day there are a dozen tents pitched in the park, most of them backed up against the wall of the parking lot associated with the Y. Since it’s so hot, most residents are sticking to the shade or have wandered elsewhere to find relief. Those who have stuck around are treated to at least one moment of drama to break up the muggy monotony. Around 3 p.m., city police officers sweep in and arrest two men for their part in an apparent “skirmish,” as Luc describes it. One individual had a weapon, he says, although it wasn’t used. The combatants “were just flexing their muscles,” in his assessment. Friction and outright violence are not uncommon in the homeless community, but Luc, an Ojibwe who hails from the French River area, has made strong connections with a few people he trusts. One of those is Chad, who arrived in Sudbury earlier this year from Timmins, along with his wife of 17 years. “It’s real down here,” he says. “I came here to get away from where I was, and couldn’t believe how downtown Sudbury had people pitching tents.” He says he’s met “a lot of interesting people, just sitting in the park enjoying the weather,” but has also encountered many folks who are in rough shape due to drug use. “It’s sad to see because I don’t use drugs myself,” says Chad. “But a lot of people are desperate because of COVID and then they got the CERB (Canada Emergency Response Benefit) cheque. They aren’t used to having money so then it was like a free-for-all for them.”

Article content Chad says his own brother had a serious drug habit but is now clean and sober. “He started off with oxys (oxycodone) and got into other stuff,” he says. “His next step was probably dead, but he’s doing better now and finding help through the church. I don’t believe in religion myself but I don’t judge him.” jpg, SU Luc says he got into both selling drugs and using them — in part because he suffers from anxiety and sedatives help with that — but he’s using far less now than he did in the past. “I’ve slowed down quite a bit and am trying to get off it altogether,” he says. “I want to go back to work but need to get established and haven’t been organized enough yet to get an apartment.” In the meantime he’s been dividing his time between a sleeping spot under the Paris Street bridge and another more secluded location where he is confident no-one will harass or rob him. Not that he has that much to steal — a tent and a bicycle are pretty much the sum of his possessions. “I just want to get back on my feet,” he says. “I really hope to have a place by winter.” The city is continuing the address the tenting situation at Memorial Park, according to spokesperson Shannon Dowling, with a goal of ensuring public safety as well as directing homeless individuals toward other options. “Under the city’s parks bylaw, overnight camping is not allowed in city parks,” notes Dowling. “Security enforcement officers regularly visit the park to let people know camping isn’t permitted and to offer support and housing service options.”

Article content Some people have been receptive to that guidance, she says, while others “have been clear in their lack of interest in obtaining available supports.” In recent weeks, the city contracted additional security services “who are in the park 16 hours a day, seven days a week, to discourage people from setting up tents,” she adds. At least one vehicle identifying itself as G4S Security — the same company that provides security at the downtown bus terminal — was present in Memorial Park on Friday, as were police officers on bicycles and bylaw enforcement staff. While the city wants folks to move on to other locations, Dowling says the tent city residents are not being evicted. “We have not, nor do we, remove people or tents in parks,” she says. “We have helped temporarily store belongings while working toward cleanup of the park so everyone can enjoy these public spaces. Our primary focus continues to be on providing community outreach services, helping to connect those wishing to obtain assistance with the appropriate services.” As for an alternative encampment, Dowling says it is not in the cards. “We are not considering a dedicated outdoor living space but rather are focused on housing-related supports,” she says. “We have received $7.4 million in funding from the government of Canada for transitional housing, which council approved as part of the 2021 municipal budget, with the site selection anticipated in the coming weeks.”

Article content The municipality is also working on “providing additional housing allowances to create affordable housing opportunities for those experiencing homelessness,” she notes. A cooling centre for homeless folks has been made available through the summer months at 199 Larch St. (the government building at Paris and Larch). It is funded by the city and operated by the Sudbury Action Centre for Youth. With the days growing shorter, the city is also now inviting proposals for a warming centre and overnight services for the fall and winter seasons. Sudbury is not the only city dealing with an increase in homelessness and clusters of tents on municipal property. “These are complex situations with many municipalities in Ontario experiencing this type of activity in their communities,” notes Dowling. “While the approach for each situation may differ based on the location and needs of the individuals, our goals and priorities remain the same: ensure public safety and the well-being of individuals, and provide supports and service options to those experiencing homelessness.” While both Luc and Chad were hanging out in Memorial Park on Friday — and Luc, at least, had tented there in the past — neither was suggesting it was an ideal spot to live. “There are other spots you could be; you don’t have to be in the centre of the park,” notes Luc. Another tent city, of sorts, has developed a bit farther away, in the area of Louis Street and the Junction Creek trail, while individual tents are strewn around the fringes of the downtown. Luc thinks that’s probably better, and more fair to the families who might want to enjoy Memorial Park. “There are kids who come here, too,” he says. “But there are drugs everywhere right now, and the parents know that. If these tents weren’t here, people would probably use the park a lot more.” jmoodie@postmedia.com

