Driver who led police on chase through Sudbury now in custody
Greater Sudbury Police say a driver who led them on a wild chase through the city is in custody.
In a tweet, police said the man surrendered to officers without incident in the Kukagami Lake Road area.
Police had blocked off Highway 17 at Kukagami Lake Road in an effort to stop him. Earlier, police said the driver was “actively evading” them and had caused a number of collisions and also struck buildings.
Highway 17 is now open and all road blocks are being removed, police said. The hold and secure police put in place has been lifted. Residents in the area had been told to shelter in place while officers searched for him.
The suspect, 28, is now facing charges, which police have yet to file. They did not release his name, but said earlier he was white, in his late 20s, around 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, with dirty blonde/light brown hair and blue eyes, and wearing an orange construction jumpsuit with reflective markings.
He was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck, with an Ontario Licence plate number of AY70909. The truck is white and black with B&D Manufacturing decals, police said.
Earlier Thursday, in a tweet, police said there is a “heavy police presence … in the “area of Ashagami in relation to (an) erratic (and) aggressive driver involved in numerous collisions.
“Residents of Kukagami Lk Rd/Ashagami asked to remain indoors (and) off (the) roadway …
“Vehicle seen travelling at excessive speeds. Vehicle has struck multiple vehicles (and) structures. Driver expected to be aggressive (and) is actively evading police. Anyone (with) info on vehicle asked to call 911.”
Police also noted that “community members who have signed up for Sudbury Alerts have been sent text messages/have received phone calls regarding the ongoing issues as this individual poses a threat to the overall public safety of our community.
“This is not a scam. This is to keep (people) informed.”
The driver and truck may have also been involved in a robbery on Regent Street and a bizzare incident Bouchard and Regent streets area of the city
A video Clifton Nicholas Skelliter posted to Twitter appears to show the same truck driver engaged in some dangerous driving.
“This person was driving towards vehicles like he was playing chicken and would swerve out of the way last moment but then scrape alongside the vehicles,” Skelliter wrote. “Some of the vehicles that stopped he would just hit them like it was bumper cars. And then he would speed up.
“It was terrifying and the police showed up shortly after. I have no idea if they caught him or what happened but it was a very shocking experience.
“The moment I put the camera down at the end of this is when he turned his vehicle around and came flying towards me. He didn’t hit me but I thought he was going to crush me and my little mini Cooper. I hope everyone is all right.”
To watch video, go to https://www.facebook.com/504943899/videos/543226420252795/
Note: If you have any photos or information you can share with The Star, email sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca.