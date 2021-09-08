Residents of a seniors building on Copper Street awoke Monday to discover a half-dozen vehicles in the parking lot had been broken into, their windows smashed.

“Not a nice thing to have over the long weekend, with nobody to fix their cars,” said resident Denise Guinette.

Copper Street thieves 'looking for quick cash'

While the thief, or thieves, found few valuables to make off with, they did cause damage that, in most cases, won’t be covered by insurance, and left a mess in several vehicles.

“Some people were visiting for the weekend and had luggage that was opened and strewn all over,” said Guinette, who has called the Maple Bluffs complex home for nine years. “It’s not very nice for all these older people to be stuck with that. It’s not something you want to get wakened up to.”

Greater Sudbury Police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said the service received seven reports over the long weekend — all of them from Copper Street, six from the same address — regarding “windows of vehicles being smashed.”

One resident who didn’t want to be named said the “whole back window” of her SUV was shattered. “They got in there, put down the one backseat, crawled over, got in the front and took everything out of the glove compartment. So they were looking for quick cash.”

Luckily “there was nothing to take,” she said, as she is careful not to leave any valuables in her vehicle. “I never leave anything in my console, that’s for sure.”

The SUV owner said her rear windshield will cost about $500 to replace and she can’t claim that through insurance as the deductible is just as much.

“What are you going to do? It happens,” she said. “But with us, it just kind of makes you feel a little eerie. It gives you a funny feeling.”