Nickel and Dining: Herc’s offers Sudburians the healthy Greek kitchen

Herc’s Greek Eatery is owned and operated by Gus and Anastasia Bountouris. The Bountourises were born in Greece and immigrated to Canada 10 years ago with their kids.

Herc’s has been serving Greater Sudbury for 23 years. It offers several ways to enjoy a meal, from dine-in to take-out, catering, drive-thru, delivery and online ordering thru their website (hercsgreekeatery.com), Skip the Dishes or Door Dash. During the summer months, “you can enjoy a meal on our patio with a glass of cold beer or a glass of wine.”

Herc’s Greek Eatery is located at 875 Notre Dame Ave. It is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. For more information, contact hercs@bellnet.ca or 707-560-3883.

Q: What motivates and inspires you?

A: Food is memory. The art of cooking or sitting down to a table with friends and family, and enjoying a meal. The smells in our grandma’s kitchen when cooking every Sunday for family and friends.

Taking care of people you know or not, and wanting to try something unique, healthy and tasty so you can make them come back again and again and again.

Being the food experience that changed the way people in Sudbury think about the healthy Greek kitchen.

Q: Describe your restaurant’s menu?

A: Authentic Greek kitchen: meat, fresh vegetables, herbs, olive oil, Greek yogurt all in one bite.

Q: What might diners not know about this restaurant?

A: We have been in business for 23 years, serving fresh homemade food to our customers with the best of service in a welcoming environment.

Q: What is your favourite local product and how do you use it?

A: Potatoes from the Valley for our famous lemon-roasted potatoes.