Consumers want more local products, but worry about price: Study  

Food Basics has released the findings of a new study on grocery shopper’s behaviours and beliefs on buying local, which shows 85 per cent of grocery shoppers in Ontario would like to shop more for local products, but 65 per cent consider local products to be expensive.

There is a common misconception that shopping local will mean a higher grocery bill, the discount grocer said.

“Food Basics wants Ontarians to know that you can shop local for less,” the company, which has stories in Sudbury, said in a release.

“‘Always More For Less’ is more than a tagline, it is a promise at Food Basics, and that includes our local produce and local product selections,” said Paul Bravi, senior vice-president for Food Basics. “Sixty-four per cent of consumers would be more willing to shop local if there was a smaller price tag. At Food Basics, our customers can save money on groceries compared to conventional supermarkets so they can be assured that we sell local for less.”

The data came from a survey conducted by Food Basics from June 7-10, 2021, with a representative sample of 1,601 online Ontarians conducted by Phase5.

In addition to cost, 85 per cent of respondents expressed a willingness to buy more local products if there was a bigger selection. Data from the Food Basic’s study of grocery shoppers in various regions across Ontario also showed:

– Fifty per cent of consumers believe they may have to go out of their way to get local products.

– Seventy-seven per cent would shop local more if the products were available closer to where they live.

– Thirty-two per cent of Ontarians do not know where to shop for local produce and product.s

“Ontarians should know that shopping local is as easy as visiting Food Basics and with our promise of ‘Always in Stock,’ we have local product availability all year round,” Bravi added. “As COVID-19 restrictions ease, friends and family are looking forward to entertaining again which is why it’s important we support the community with a large selection of local food at affordable prices.”

