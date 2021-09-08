Sudbury-based Verv receives funding from province

Sudbury-based Verv Technologies has announced it has received $500,000 in funding from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation.

This funding will support Verv in further technological advancements and the commercialization of the Verv Vi prototype. This prototype, the first of its kind, allows consumers to test and analyze their blood at home.

“This funding will further help Verv Technologies get our groundbreaking, home-based blood testing technologies to consumers more quickly,” Victoria Coleman, VP of business development, said in a release. “Our goal is to enable all people the ability to take control of their health and wellness, and make valuable decisions regarding their lifestyle from objective findings.

“Before our technology was developed, analyzing blood at home just wasn’t possible, but with our technology, it will be done now, with just a few finger pricks of blood.”

Verv Technologies is a health technology start-up company, specializing in the delivery of in-home consumer blood testing. With the Verv Vi prototype, a sample of blood is collected into a disposable test cartridge, inserted into the analyzer and results are sent to the user in minutes via a smartphone app.

“We’ve now had interest and support from every level of government, and this financial support by the NOFHC is a show of confidence in our innovation and scalability. We’re poised for serious growth in the very near future,” Coleman added.

Established in 2012, Verv’s mission — to change the way consumers access and conduct blood testing — has resulted in patent-pending technology that will give consumers the ability to test their blood at home. It is an inexpensive solution that is accessible and simple enough for anyone to use.

