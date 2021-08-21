Sudbury's Up Here festival in full swing

  1. Local artist Alexandra Berens-Firth works on her mural at the Duplicators building on Brian McKee Lane for the Up Here urban art and music festival in Sudbury, Ont. on Friday August 20, 2021. The festival runs until Aug. 22. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network
  2. People hang out at the dome at the Up Here square on Durham Street in Sudbury, Ont. on Friday August 20, 2021. The Up Here urban art and music festival runs until Aug. 22. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network
  3. DRPN Soul works on his mural on Medina Lane for the Up Here urban art and music festival in Sudbury, Ont. on Friday August 20, 2021. The festival runs until Aug. 22. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network
  4. A stage was being set-up at Up Here square on Durham Street in Sudbury, Ont. on Friday August 20, 2021 for the Up Here urban art and music festival, which runs until Aug 22. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network
  5. A stage was being set-up at Up Here square on Durham Street in Sudbury, Ont. on Friday August 20, 2021 for the Up Here urban art and music festival, which runs until Aug 22. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network
  6. Up Here square located on Durham Street in Sudbury, Ont. on Friday August 20, 2021. The Up Here urban art and music festival runs until Aug. 22. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network
  7. DRPN Soul works on his mural on Medina Lane for the Up Here urban art and music festival in Sudbury, Ont. on Friday August 20, 2021. The festival runs until Aug. 22. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network
  8. DRPN Soul works on his mural on Medina Lane for the Up Here urban art and music festival in Sudbury, Ont. on Friday August 20, 2021. The festival runs until Aug. 22. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network
  9. Kevin Ledo works on his mural of Alex Trebek at Sudbury Secondary School in Sudbury, Ont. for the Up Here urban art and music festival on Tuesday August 17, 2021. The festival runs from Aug. 20-22. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network
  10. Christian Pelletier, co-founder of the Up Here urban art and music festival in Sudbury, Ont., stands inside a dome located at the Up Here square on Durham Street on Monday August 16, 2021. The Up Here urban art and music festival runs from Aug. 20-22. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network
Up Here is presenting a series of free outdoor concerts taking place on Durham Street in downtown Sudbury from Aug. 20 to 22. Polaris-shortlisted hip-hop artist Cadence Weapon will headline a hip-hop night alongside Ethiopian-born and Montréal-based rapper Naya Ali and local rapper Jor’Del Downz on Saturday, Aug. 21. Festival-goers will remember Naya Ali from her performance at the base of the Superstack in Copper Cliff during the 2019 Up Here Mystery Tour. To cap things off on Sunday, Aug. 22, Hamilton-based Ojibway artist Zoon will play his signature moccasin-gaze sounds with local post-punk legends Casper Skulls and Sudbury’s own folk-country songstress Julie Katrinette. The outdoor concerts are pay-what-you-can, and donations will be accepted onsite or at uphere.com/donate. Strict health and safety measures will be in place at Up Here Square. Up Here Square, the festival’s main outdoor site — with its signature geodesic dome, pop-up bar, and DJs — has returned to Durham Street. The festival will have six new murals, the decoration of more electrical utility boxes and four art installations. Visit uphere.com.

