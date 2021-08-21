Sudbury's Up Here festival in full swing

Up Here is presenting a series of free outdoor concerts taking place on Durham Street in downtown Sudbury from Aug. 20 to 22. Polaris-shortlisted hip-hop artist Cadence Weapon will headline a hip-hop night alongside Ethiopian-born and Montréal-based rapper Naya Ali and local rapper Jor’Del Downz on Saturday, Aug. 21. Festival-goers will remember Naya Ali from her performance at the base of the Superstack in Copper Cliff during the 2019 Up Here Mystery Tour. To cap things off on Sunday, Aug. 22, Hamilton-based Ojibway artist Zoon will play his signature moccasin-gaze sounds with local post-punk legends Casper Skulls and Sudbury’s own folk-country songstress Julie Katrinette. The outdoor concerts are pay-what-you-can, and donations will be accepted onsite or at uphere.com/donate. Strict health and safety measures will be in place at Up Here Square. Up Here Square, the festival’s main outdoor site — with its signature geodesic dome, pop-up bar, and DJs — has returned to Durham Street. The festival will have six new murals, the decoration of more electrical utility boxes and four art installations. Visit uphere.com.

