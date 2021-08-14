Sudbury gallery: The boxer and the MPP

Sudbury MPP Jamie West and Owen Paquette, 16, a Quest for Gold athlete, ham it up after competing in a series of physical challenges at Top Glove Boxing Academy in Sudbury, Ont. on Friday August 13, 2021. The Quest for Gold program is designed for athletes to achieve their goals. Paquette's goal is to represent Canada in the 2024 Olympic games. To watch a video, go to https://youtu.be/Z09aGUv9OnM. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network

