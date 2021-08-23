Sudbury gallery: Maison McCulloch Hospice announces draw winners

  1. Shawna Larose was the winner of the Maison McCulloch Hospice's monthly 50/50 draw in May. In the photo are Kiran, Shawna Larose and Gerry Lougheed Jr. Supplied
    Shawna Larose was the winner of the Maison McCulloch Hospice's monthly 50/50 draw in May. In the photo are Kiran, Shawna Larose and Gerry Lougheed Jr. Supplied jpg, SU
  2. Ashley Scarr was the winner of the Maison McCulloch Hospice's monthly 50/50 draw in June. In the photo are Ashley Scarr, Kiran and Gerry Lougheed Jr. Supplied
    Ashley Scarr was the winner of the Maison McCulloch Hospice's monthly 50/50 draw in June. In the photo are Ashley Scarr, Kiran and Gerry Lougheed Jr. Supplied jpg, SU
  3. Renee Boucher was the winner of the Maison McCulloch Hospice's monthly 50/50 draw in July. In the photo are Julie Aubé (Maison McCulloch Hospice executive director), Renée Boucher and Gerry Lougheed Jr. Supplied
    Renee Boucher was the winner of the Maison McCulloch Hospice's monthly 50/50 draw in July. In the photo are Julie Aubé (Maison McCulloch Hospice executive director), Renée Boucher and Gerry Lougheed Jr. Supplied jpg, SU
  4. Roland Giroux was the winner of the Maison McCulloch Hospice's monthly 50/50 draw in April. In the photo are Kiran, Roland Giroux, and Gerry Lougheed Jr. Supplied
    Roland Giroux was the winner of the Maison McCulloch Hospice's monthly 50/50 draw in April. In the photo are Kiran, Roland Giroux, and Gerry Lougheed Jr. Supplied jpg, SU

1 of 4

Maison McCulloch Hospice has announced the monthly 50/50 draws for April, May, June and July. The latest 50/50 draw was held Aug. 19. Tickets for the new draw can be purchased at www.hospicehug5050.ca. “We hope that everyone will give the Hospice a Hug and buy a ticket. This 50/50 draw is definitely a win/win. You can win the jackpot and the Hospice wins by its share providing better care to those we love and live with," said Sudbury Hospice Foundation board chair Gerry Lougheed Jr.

News Near Sudbury

This Week in Flyers