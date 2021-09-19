Photo gallery: Lockerby Legion remembers
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 564 hosted a dedication ceremony for its expanded cenotaph, which now includes two granite memorial walls in tribute to deceased veterans who were members of the Lockerby Legion, as well as paver stones dedicated to legionnaires, veterans and their loved ones, in Sudbury, Ontario on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Ben Leeson/The Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network