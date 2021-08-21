Gallery: Climate rally in Sudbury
A climate rally was held at Tom Davies Square in Sudbury, Ont. on Friday August 20, 2021. Fridays For Future Youth joined forces with Save Laurentian University Greenspace, Save Wolf Lake, and the Sudbury Chapter of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, to mark the third anniversary of Greta Thunberg's first school strike for the climate. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network