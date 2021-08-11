Gallery: A moment of silence for fallen prisoners

  1. Cory Roslyn, of Elizabeth Fry Society North East Ontario, makes a point at a Prisoners' Justice Day commemoration ceremony in Sudbury, Ont. on Tuesday August 10, 2021. Prisoners' Justice Day is held to remember men and women who have died unnatural and violent deaths while incarcerated in prisons and penitentiaries. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network
    Cory Roslyn, of Elizabeth Fry Society North East Ontario, makes a point at a Prisoners' Justice Day commemoration ceremony in Sudbury, Ont. on Tuesday August 10, 2021. Prisoners' Justice Day is held to remember men and women who have died unnatural and violent deaths while incarcerated in prisons and penitentiaries. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network Photo by John Lappa /John Lappa/Sudbury Star
  2. Participants look on at a Prisoners' Justice Day commemoration ceremony in Sudbury, Ont. on Tuesday August 10, 2021. Prisoners' Justice Day is held to remember men and women who have died unnatural and violent deaths while incarcerated in prisons and penitentiaries. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network
    Participants look on at a Prisoners' Justice Day commemoration ceremony in Sudbury, Ont. on Tuesday August 10, 2021. Prisoners' Justice Day is held to remember men and women who have died unnatural and violent deaths while incarcerated in prisons and penitentiaries. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network Photo by John Lappa /John Lappa/Sudbury Star
  3. Participants look on at a Prisoners' Justice Day commemoration ceremony in Sudbury, Ont. on Tuesday August 10, 2021. Prisoners' Justice Day is held to remember men and women who have died unnatural and violent deaths while incarcerated in prisons and penitentiaries. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network
    Participants look on at a Prisoners' Justice Day commemoration ceremony in Sudbury, Ont. on Tuesday August 10, 2021. Prisoners' Justice Day is held to remember men and women who have died unnatural and violent deaths while incarcerated in prisons and penitentiaries. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network Photo by John Lappa /John Lappa/Sudbury Star
  4. Participants take part in a moment of silence at a Prisoners' Justice Day commemoration ceremony in Sudbury, Ont. on Tuesday August 10, 2021. Prisoners' Justice Day is held to remember men and women who have died unnatural and violent deaths while incarcerated in prisons and penitentiaries. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network
    Participants take part in a moment of silence at a Prisoners' Justice Day commemoration ceremony in Sudbury, Ont. on Tuesday August 10, 2021. Prisoners' Justice Day is held to remember men and women who have died unnatural and violent deaths while incarcerated in prisons and penitentiaries. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network Photo by John Lappa /John Lappa/Sudbury Star
  5. Participants take part in a moment of silence at a Prisoners' Justice Day commemoration ceremony in Sudbury, Ont. on Tuesday August 10, 2021. Prisoners' Justice Day is held to remember men and women who have died unnatural and violent deaths while incarcerated in prisons and penitentiaries. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network
    Participants take part in a moment of silence at a Prisoners' Justice Day commemoration ceremony in Sudbury, Ont. on Tuesday August 10, 2021. Prisoners' Justice Day is held to remember men and women who have died unnatural and violent deaths while incarcerated in prisons and penitentiaries. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network Photo by John Lappa /John Lappa/Sudbury Star
  6. Sara-Jane Berghammer, of the John Howard Society of Sudbury, makes a point at a Prisoners' Justice Day commemoration ceremony in Sudbury, Ont. on Tuesday August 10, 2021. Prisoners' Justice Day is held to remember men and women who have died unnatural and violent deaths while incarcerated in prisons and penitentiaries. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network
    Sara-Jane Berghammer, of the John Howard Society of Sudbury, makes a point at a Prisoners' Justice Day commemoration ceremony in Sudbury, Ont. on Tuesday August 10, 2021. Prisoners' Justice Day is held to remember men and women who have died unnatural and violent deaths while incarcerated in prisons and penitentiaries. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network Photo by John Lappa /John Lappa/Sudbury Star

1 of 6

Participants take part in a moment of silence at a Prisoners' Justice Day commemoration ceremony in Sudbury, Ont. on Tuesday August 10, 2021. Prisoners' Justice Day is held to remember men and women who have died unnatural and violent deaths while incarcerated in prisons and penitentiaries. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network

News Near Sudbury

This Week in Flyers