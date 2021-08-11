Gallery: A moment of silence for fallen prisoners
Participants take part in a moment of silence at a Prisoners' Justice Day commemoration ceremony in Sudbury, Ont. on Tuesday August 10, 2021. Prisoners' Justice Day is held to remember men and women who have died unnatural and violent deaths while incarcerated in prisons and penitentiaries. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network