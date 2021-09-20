This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Things do to in Sudbury, Sept. 21 to Sept. 23

Article content Sept. 21 Community: The City of Greater Sudbury wants to hear your ideas for recreation in the Lively area. Residents are being asked to submit their input on how $4 million received from the sale of Meatbird Lake Park might best be re-invested to serve the future needs of the Walden community. The city also wants to hear existing recreational opportunities contribute to the quality of life for the area’s residents. There are online tools, including a survey and idea board, available at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca. Paper copies are also available by request at citizen service centres and libraries throughout the city. Residents can also call 311 to submit their feedback. The information collected will be shared with the Lively recreation advisory panel as members work with city staff to develop recommendations for city council’s consideration. The web page at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca/LivelyWalden is updated regularly as additional information and engagement opportunities become available. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Things do to in Sudbury, Sept. 21 to Sept. 23 Back to video

Article content Science: Science North will be open from Thursdays to Sundays, and Dynamic Earth from Saturdays to Tuesdays. As part of the “Play like a Kid” campaign, admission to Science North or Dynamic Earth will be available for $10 for the whole summer. To learn more, visit sciencenorth.ca, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay connected with Science North. Health: Terry Ames marked 10 years of being by launching the 2021 Local Cancer Support Draw, which this year features a Cadillac XT5 as its grand prize. The 2021 draw is live now at www.cancersupportdraw.com and runs until Oct. 7 at noon. Prize-winning tickets will be drawn the same day at 2 p.m. and announced on the website. Ontario residents 18 or older can purchase tickets, which are available online only. Cost is $20 each, $50 for three and $75 for five. A maximum of 10,000 tickets will be sold. Second prize is a Napoleon Rogue barbecue, while third- and fourth-prize winners will each receive a stand-up paddleboard. Fifth prize is an ANDA Assassin gaming chair and desk, while sixth prize is four Timberwolf Golf Club 18-hole pass packages. Questions about ticket purchases or tech support can be emailed to ncf@hsnsudbury.ca. Film: Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival will return for its 33rd edition Sept. 18-26. Cinéfest Sudbury will use a hybrid in-theatre and virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets on sale. Visit Cinefest.com or phone Cinéfest at 705-688-1234.

Choir Registration: The Young Sudbury Singers resume weekly choir rehearsals on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. Registration for the fall term is open until Sept. 22. Two choirs are available: Junior choir for Grades 2 to 4 ($120), and Senior Choir for Grade 5 and up ($135). Rehearsals will be held at the Sudbury Theatre Centre. Plans for the fall include video recording projects, an outdoor singing activity at the STC and a potential Christmas concert. To complete an online registration form, visit www.youngsudburysingers.ca. For more information, email youngsudburysingers@gmail.com or call 705-662-0115. Draw: Tickets for the Maison McCulloch Hospice 50/50 draw can be purchased at www.hospicehug5050.ca. Film: Sudbury Indie Cinema has reopened. For the lineup and other details, go to SudburyIndieCinema.com. 50/50 draw: St. Joseph's Foundation has launched 50/50 Draw to raise money for continuing care in Sudbury. To purchase tickets, visit St. Joseph's secure portal at www.stjoessudbury5050.ca. Art: The Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario is welcoming a second artist in residency, Norman Barney, this summer. As part of this "at home" residency, Barney will share his artistic process in both his studio in Petrolia and his summer studio on Manitoulin Island. For more information, visit the Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario's website at bit.ly/3xW88Wr. Barney's show runs through to October. Art: Ivan Wheale's show, Atmospheres, runs Sept. 11-26 at the Perivale Gallery, 1320 Perivale Road East, Spring Bay, Manitoulin Island. The images of the works to be featured in this exhibition are uploaded to Perivale Gallery's website www.perivalegallery.com. Inquiries and sales are welcomed by calling 705-210-0290. Masks are required and COVID-19 protocols will be in place. The Perivale Gallery's 2021 hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Article content Health: The HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is live at www.hsn5050.ca. The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people participate. Each month, half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half to one winner. Ontario residents older than 18 can purchase tickets. Tickets for the September draw are available to now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Art: The work of Sudbury artist Frank Danielson is on display at a Manitoulin Island gallery. The Perivale Gallery near Spring Bay will host FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of the painter, whose favourite medium is oil on canvas, or oil on board. The paintings will remain on display until Sept. 26, and will also be available through the Perivale website following the gallery’s seasonal closing. Images of the paintings are uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website — at www.perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson. Call 705-210-0290. Perivale Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment from Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290. The gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, near Spring Bay. Sept. 22 Politics: Join the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce online on Sept. 22 from 12-1 p.m. as it hosts Mayor Brian Bigger for the annual State of the City address. From its inception, this annual event has been a platform for municipal leadership to shine a spotlight on issues of key importance to the city. It sets the tone for the mayor and council as they set out to tackle the important issues that face our municipality. Join the chamber to have the opportunity to ask your questions to the mayor following his remarks. In keeping with COVID precautions, the address will take place via Zoom. Learn more at sudburychamber.ca.

Art: The Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario is welcoming a second artist in residency, Norman Barney, this summer. As part of this "at home" residency, Barney will share his artistic process in both his studio in Petrolia and his summer studio on Manitoulin Island. For more information, visit the Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario's website at bit.ly/3xW88Wr. Barney's show runs through to October. Art: Ivan Wheale's show, Atmospheres, runs Sept. 11-26 at the Perivale Gallery, 1320 Perivale Road East, Spring Bay, Manitoulin Island. The images of the works to be featured in this exhibition are uploaded to Perivale Gallery's website www.perivalegallery.com. Inquiries and sales are welcomed by calling 705-210-0290. Masks are required and COVID-19 protocols will be in place. The Perivale Gallery's 2021 hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Health: The HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is live at www.hsn5050.ca. The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people participate. Each month, half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half to one winner. Ontario residents older than 18 can purchase tickets. Tickets for the September draw are available to now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca.

Article content Sept. 23 Business: The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce will host The Right IDEA: Doing Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility Right webinar with award-winning author, Michael Bach. The Zoom event goes on Thursday, Sept. 23, from noon to 1:15 p.m. Chambers of commerce in North Bay, Sault St. Marie, Timmins Chamber, and Thunder Bay will put help on the event. Based on his best-selling and award-winning book Birds of All Feathers: Doing Diversity and Inclusion Right, Bach presents his six-step model on how an organization can start and stay on its IDEA journey. The public and chamber members can purchase tickets and find more information about the event at bit.ly/3tXZSET. Food: Sudbury Market, located off of York Street, is open Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more, go to info@sudburymarket.ca, www.sudburymarket.ca, or call 705-586-1902. Masks are mandatory. Customers encouraged to email or call vendors in advance of the Market to arrange for pre-orders. Find vendor contact information on the Vendor Page. All products will be pre-packaged, in compliance with health and safety requirements. Maintain a distance of two metres/six feet apart from others at all times. Take notice of new signs posted at the entrance and around the Market. Advance tickets: Theatre: The Porchlight Theatre Company, a new theatrical arts organization based mostly in the Greater Sudbury area, will launch its first season in late October with award-winning Canadian playwright Norm Foster’s classic comedy Opening Night. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 28-30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 31 at Le Gang a Poppa, 2891 Martin Rd. in Blezard Valley. Advance tickets are now available by visiting www.showpass.com. For more information, visit www.porchlighttheatre.org.Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status required prior to each performance.

Health: The HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is live at www.hsn5050.ca. The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people participate. Each month, half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half to one winner. Ontario residents older than 18 can purchase tickets. Tickets for the September draw are available to now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca.

Art: The work of Sudbury artist Frank Danielson is on display at a Manitoulin Island gallery. The Perivale Gallery near Spring Bay will host FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of the painter, whose favourite medium is oil on canvas, or oil on board. The paintings will remain on display until Sept. 26, and will also be available through the Perivale website following the gallery's seasonal closing. Images of the paintings are uploaded to Perivale Gallery's website — at www.perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson. Call 705-210-0290. Perivale Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment from Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290. The gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, near Spring Bay. DO YOU WANT YOUR EVENT INCLUDED? Free listing for local arts and entertainment events. Email (preferred): dmacdonald@postmedia.com. Must have 'On Tap' in subject line. Fax: 705-674-6834 Please submit 10 days in advance when possible. List brief event details. Weekend listing due by Wednesday at 8 p.m. Please note some events charge admission.

