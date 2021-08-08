Neighbours. With everybody home for almost a year and a half, you may be more aware of the people next door more than ever before.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

It is good to have neighbours, but the garden should be a place to relax and enjoy some privacy. We suggest that you do not simply build a bigger fence and consider instead the benefits of plants as privacy screens.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The Cullens: Gardens can also be a place for privacy Back to video

Here is our list of exciting privacy-enhancing solutions for your yard:

An espalier fruit tree is an apple or pear that has been pruned in two dimensions flat against a fence, horizonal wires or wall. Espalier has a lot of benefits – it produces fruit, supports pollinators, is unique and can be used as a privacy screen. They also present a world of creative opportunity – the idea of espaliers was born in Europe a few centuries ago.

The apple fence Mark built on his property is a casual divider between meadow and veggie patch. Create a vision for your espalier now and start planting in September. Remove any branches that do not conform to your vision, and gently fasten those remaining to the structure you have in place using soft twine, not wire.

Over the years, you can shape this garden showpiece into any number of patterns: cordon (branching out from the centre), fan (self-explanatory), candelabra (again, just picture it Liberace), lattice (complicated) and various “Y’s”. Have fun, take your time and always use dwarf fruit stock.

Vines can be less maintenance. Build a structure and let the vine grow, with the occasional pruning back. Start by building a privacy screen where you want the vine to grow, then plant at its base and let the vine grow. The vegetative cover that will enhance the look and help cool the surrounding environment. Consider a native Virginia creeper for fast cover or a climbing rose for spectacular blooms with the added security benefit of thorns. Trumpet vine is a fun option as well, but make sure you plant it into a container and prune heavily as it can be invasive. For speedy growth, we recommend hardy kiwi.