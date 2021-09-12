This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury native moves on with new Making It Home TV show Back to video

Designer Kortney Wilson needed a new co-host for her HGTV show, Making it Home. But when she sat down to screen videos of potential co-hosts, a distinct theme emerged. The interviewer would ask, “What do you love about Kortney’s designs?” And the applicants would gush, “Everything!”

Except for one: contractor Kenny Brain, a former Big Brother Canada contestant based in Vancouver.

“Kenny was like, ‘She’s OK. I like some of her stuff. Some of it’s a little busy,” recalls Wilson, laughing. “And I was like, ‘He’s the guy! I like him!’ I love a person who’ll challenge me, and he definitely does that, but he’s so kind and caring and compassionate. Lord knows my heart needed that.”

The past couple years have been tough for Wilson, like for so many of us. But Wilson also went through a publicized breakup with Dave Wilson, her husband of nearly 18 years and co-host for the home-renovation shows Masters of Flip and Making it Home With Kortney and Dave.

“First of all, the kids are doing great,” says Wilson, who grew up in Sudbury. “We all survived COVID so far. It was probably the hardest years of my life, but it was time for me to get back to work and do what I love, and just do it a little differently.”

So now, Making it Home With Kortney and Dave is no more. It’s Making It Home with Kortney and Kenny, instead, and the revamped series debuted Sept. 1 on HGTV. In it, the duo renovates houses and customizes them for clients, as before. But the chemistry is different — Wilson says she and Brain are like siblings, jabbing at each other, sometimes quibbling about design decisions and generally having a blast.