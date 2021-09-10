How much is film and TV production worth to Sudbury’s economy? Millions, it turns out.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Sacha Novack, a communications and engagement adviser for the city, said in an email the economic impact of Letterkenny’s production in Capreol has yet to be determined. She said it depends on factors such as the number of crew members being employed, number of filming days, and use of local services, such as hotels and restaurants.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Film, TV shoots generate millions for Sudbury Back to video

“It is difficult to provide an estimated dollar figure until we have the information on the specific production activities. We are, however, happy to share overall numbers on film productions in Greater Sudbury.”

Despite the pandemic, she said, Greater Sudbury welcomed 12 different film and television projects in 2020, resulting in 450 shoot days, local spending of more than $25 million and support for 370 crew jobs, 62 per cent of which were local people.

In comparison, 2019 saw 13 film and television productions shot locally, with 749 shoot days, local spending of $24 million and work for 438 local crew members. Local spending increased by $1 million from 2019 to 2020.

Among the five major productions filmed in 2020, Novack added, Resident Evil Reboot became the largest ever hosted by the city to date. The Boathouse is to be featured at this year’s 33rd Cinefest Sudbury International Film Festival in September.

“To date in 2021, there has been more than $11 million in local spending from filming in Greater Sudbury, with eight productions and 352 days of filming with 218 local crew members.”

bleeson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @ben_leeson