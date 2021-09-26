Sudbury woman to appear on Bachelor in Paradise Canada

A Sudbury woman has been cast in the inaugural season of Bachelor in Paradise Canada.

Veronique (Vay) Paquette, a 31-year-old real estate agent, is looking for the chance to find true love as one of 14 Canadian #BachelorNation fans that have been selected to appear on the show – a first in the global franchise’s history.

The show will also feature 12 former bachelors and bachelorettes from Canada and the United States.

Ranging in age from 25 to 37, the “Camp Paradise” singles are a diverse group of character, energy, and background.

“Hosted by Jesse Jones and featuring bachelor alumni Kevin Wendt as bartender, Bachelor in Paradise Canada follows some of North America’s most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes as they explore new relationships in their secluded love nest on the lake,” producers said in a release.

“Their only job is to soak up the summer sun, cozy up by the campfire, frolic in the water, take long romantic canoe rides under the vast Canadian star-filled sky… and fall in love.”

Paquette is described as being successful, intelligent, and put together.

“You would never guess that when it comes to relationships, Vay has been through the wringer,” the producers said.

“Her biggest regrets in love are being too forgiving and allowing herself to be easily manipulated. But today, she has restarted her life with a focus on personal and professional growth.

“Self-described as loyal, outgoing, and silly, Vay strives to be an understanding and supportive partner and is coming to Paradise to find a quality man that she can build a healthy future with – someone honest, open, and respectful.”