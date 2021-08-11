Durham Street to take on New Orleans look for a day

t’s free and it’s fun. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 14, the Nickel City Stompers will wail, while artist Will Morin entertains with his live painting and author Diane Sabourin Wilkins is on hand with her popular children’s book, The Mister Peanut McWoolly Story.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

It’s all part of the free Jazzed Up Downtown each Saturday sponsored by Jazz Sudbury, the Sudbury Arts Council and Downtown Sudbury BIA.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Durham Street to take on New Orleans look for a day Back to video

At 10 a.m., in front of the YMCA on Durham Street, it’s old New Orleans as the Nickel City Stompers capture the upbeat groove of Southern music. From the classic St. Louis Blues to the ever-popular Darktown Strutter’s Ball, the ambiance is French Quarter all the way. The Stompers include Dick Perras on cornet, Al Walsh on licorice stick, Marc Taillefer on tailgating bone, Jacob Starling on banjo, Blair McNally on bass trombone and Jeff Stewart on skins.

The Sudbury Arts Council has invited popular artist Will Morin – who created the Inukshuk on Durham Street – to paint as the audience taps its toes to the infectious music. As a mixed media artist, Morin plans to work on art projects that combine painting, collage, and sculpture.

Sudbury’s Myths and Mirrors team is on hand each Saturday with creative, hands-on activities for the kids. Their offerings are different every Saturday.

Local author Diane Sabourin Wilkins will be present with copies of her new children’s book, The Mister Peanut McWoolly Story, a compassionate picture storybook in which a girl helps a frail lamb develop his self-esteem.

The book is beautifully illustrated by well-known Sudbury artist Monique Legault.

Both will be on hand to autograph their book.

The second part of the concert features Jacob Starling, Brian Quebec and Pablo, a talented trio who will continue the jazz flavour until noon.

Bay Used Books will have a selection of free youth books and invite audience members to take a book or two home.

Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chair to the upbeat Saturday downtown event in front of the YMCA area of Durham as the Up Here Festival crew prepares for its street party the following weekend.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca

Twitter: @SudburyStar