Q: Can you recommend a pellet stove that doesn’t need electricity? We’re building an off-grid cabin and would like to heat electricity-free with pellets if possible.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

A: Although there are many pellet stove designs out there, most need electricity. There are three reasons why. One is to operate the auger that feeds pellets into the burn pot; another is to operate the fan that blows combustion air into the fire; and third, to operate a fan that transfers heat from the fire to the room. Actually, there’s probably a fourth reason, too, and that’s to operate the control system that is typically digital in most of the stoves I’ve seen.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Maxwell: Off-grid pellet stove may not be as effective Back to video

If you Google “pellet stoves for off grid,” you’ll find a few models meant to operate completely without power. I haven’t tested electricity-free pellet stoves but I’d be surprised if they deliver heat as effectively as well as an all-electric model.

Another option is to make use of any off-grid power you might have. Most pellet stoves consume electricity at a modest rate of 100 to 300 watts of alternating current (AC) when the fans are running. To put this in perspective, a 12-volt, 200 amp-hour battery (that would be a large car-type battery) will be able to operate your pellet stove for one day without recharging.

Remember, any kind of lead-acid battery must never be allowed to discharge more than 50 per cent of its total capacity. When the voltage of a 12-volt battery declines to 12 volts, it’s time to recharge if you want to maintain a reasonable battery life. Batteries are the most expensive part of any off-grid system (both financially and environmentally), especially if you don’t manage to squeeze full life out of them. I’ve seen people discharge batteries too deeply repeatedly, ruining a $10,000 battery bank in 5 years.