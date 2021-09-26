Maxwell: Off-grid pellet stove may not be as effective
Q: Can you recommend a pellet stove that doesn’t need electricity? We’re building an off-grid cabin and would like to heat electricity-free with pellets if possible.
A: Although there are many pellet stove designs out there, most need electricity. There are three reasons why. One is to operate the auger that feeds pellets into the burn pot; another is to operate the fan that blows combustion air into the fire; and third, to operate a fan that transfers heat from the fire to the room. Actually, there’s probably a fourth reason, too, and that’s to operate the control system that is typically digital in most of the stoves I’ve seen.
If you Google “pellet stoves for off grid,” you’ll find a few models meant to operate completely without power. I haven’t tested electricity-free pellet stoves but I’d be surprised if they deliver heat as effectively as well as an all-electric model.
Another option is to make use of any off-grid power you might have. Most pellet stoves consume electricity at a modest rate of 100 to 300 watts of alternating current (AC) when the fans are running. To put this in perspective, a 12-volt, 200 amp-hour battery (that would be a large car-type battery) will be able to operate your pellet stove for one day without recharging.
Remember, any kind of lead-acid battery must never be allowed to discharge more than 50 per cent of its total capacity. When the voltage of a 12-volt battery declines to 12 volts, it’s time to recharge if you want to maintain a reasonable battery life. Batteries are the most expensive part of any off-grid system (both financially and environmentally), especially if you don’t manage to squeeze full life out of them. I’ve seen people discharge batteries too deeply repeatedly, ruining a $10,000 battery bank in 5 years.
Raised Pier Cabin Foundation
Q: Could we experience problems with unwanted wild animals settling in under the cabin we’re building on a raised pier foundation? Would we be better to build on a concrete slab poured on the ground? We want to use this place year-round so we’re also wondering about getting freeze-proof water up into a cabin that’s raised off the ground. We’re building in Alberta and it gets down to -40 degrees C.
A: In my experience critters won’t be a problem under a building as long as two conditions exist. First, that there be sufficient space under there. A couple of feet is enough to make things airy enough to discourage critters. Also – and this is important – no insulation of any kind between the floor joists. Ignore this advice and it will attract everything from mice to squirrels and even raccoons. We’ve never had any issues with critters after more than 10 years of experience with a raised pier foundation at our own cabin on a rural property, and that’s in a place teeming with animals.
Pouring a concrete slab is an option for this design but there are several reasons I would not do it. Besides being very expensive, you can’t get below a slab later to modify the plumbing or wiring underneath the cabin. Also, a slab means the bottom of your cabin walls will be close to the ground and will get wet regularly from rain splashing up from the Earth. I’ve seen this encourage rot quite effectively. I know a cabin built like this 26 years ago and the bottoms of the walls are already rotting.
As for water pipe freeze protection, visit baileylineroad.com/25834 for a video tour of what we installed in a cabin at our place. We encased the water line in a big ABS pipe, then put a thermostatically-controlled water pipe heating cable in the ABS alongside the water line.
Steve Maxwell never forgets that cold weather is often nearby when you’re a Canadian. Visit Steve at Baileylineroad.com for lot of exciting things.