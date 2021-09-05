Registration Night for both choirs will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15

The Young Sudbury Singers, the city’s premier choir for children and youth, have announced its plans for the pall term.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“Participants can expect to sing, laugh, and learn a wide variety of music in a safe and supportive environment that will foster a lifelong love of singing,” the choir said in a release.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Young Sudbury Singers prepare for new season Back to video

The Young Sudbury Singers offer two choirs from which families can choose:

– The Junior Choir (for Grade 2 to 4) will rehearse on Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m.

Junior Choir director Colette Nadeau conducts the school band and choir at R. L. Beattie Public School and serves as executive director for the Northern Ontario Music Festival.

– The Senior Choir (Grade 5 and up) will rehearse on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:15 p.m.

Senior Choir director Heather Charsley teaches music and the arts at C. R. Judd Public School, and serves as the director of music at St. Alban the Martyr Church.

Registration Night for both choirs will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Sudbury Theatre Centre, 170 Shaughnessy St., in downtown Sudbury. Weekly Wednesday evening rehearsals will be held at STC until mid-December (excluding school holidays). Plans for the winter/spring term will be finalized over the course of the fall, taking into account the public health conditions at that time.

The following health and safety protocols will be in place throughout the pandemic:

– Each choir is limited to 20 participants, to allow for appropriate physical distancing.

– Masks must be worn at all times while inside. Each participant will be provided with their own specialized singer’s mask.