Young Sudbury Singers prepare for new season
Registration Night for both choirs will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15
Article content
The Young Sudbury Singers, the city’s premier choir for children and youth, have announced its plans for the pall term.
Advertisement
Article content
“Participants can expect to sing, laugh, and learn a wide variety of music in a safe and supportive environment that will foster a lifelong love of singing,” the choir said in a release.
Young Sudbury Singers prepare for new season Back to video
The Young Sudbury Singers offer two choirs from which families can choose:
– The Junior Choir (for Grade 2 to 4) will rehearse on Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m.
Junior Choir director Colette Nadeau conducts the school band and choir at R. L. Beattie Public School and serves as executive director for the Northern Ontario Music Festival.
– The Senior Choir (Grade 5 and up) will rehearse on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:15 p.m.
Senior Choir director Heather Charsley teaches music and the arts at C. R. Judd Public School, and serves as the director of music at St. Alban the Martyr Church.
Registration Night for both choirs will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Sudbury Theatre Centre, 170 Shaughnessy St., in downtown Sudbury. Weekly Wednesday evening rehearsals will be held at STC until mid-December (excluding school holidays). Plans for the winter/spring term will be finalized over the course of the fall, taking into account the public health conditions at that time.
The following health and safety protocols will be in place throughout the pandemic:
– Each choir is limited to 20 participants, to allow for appropriate physical distancing.
– Masks must be worn at all times while inside. Each participant will be provided with their own specialized singer’s mask.
Advertisement
Article content
– COVID screening will be done as each child arrives for their weekly rehearsal. (While vaccination against COVID-19 is not a mandatory requirement for participation in the choir, we strongly encourage children to be vaccinated as soon as they are able to do so.)
– Hand sanitizer will be readily available in each rehearsal space and in the washrooms.
If changes in the pandemic conditions force a cancellation of live gatherings, choir rehearsals will move to an online format on Zoom until we can resume singing in-person.
Choir members will also have the opportunity to participate in video-recording projects that will be shared with the public on its YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Outdoor singing events may also be a part of the season. Tentative plans for the new year include participation in the Kiwanis Music Festival in April and concerts in conjunction with other local choirs.
Decisions about public performances will be finalized as the season progresses, taking into account the public gathering restrictions in place at that time.
More information about the 2021-22 season is available at www.youngsudburysingers.ca.
The Young Sudbury Singers have kept registration fees low so that the choir remains accessible to all youth in the community. Fees for the fall term are $135 for the Senior Choir and $120 for the Junior Choir. Uniform shirts for new singers cost $25.
Discounts are available for families with two or more singers. Families may also apply to the Sponsorship Fund to partially subsidize their fees.
To complete an online registration form, visit www.youngsudburysingers.ca.
For more information, contact Ralph McIntosh at 705-662-0115 or youngsudburysingers@gmail.com.
sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca
Twitter: @SudburyStar