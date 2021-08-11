Volunteer Sudbury to put on scavenger hunt this weekend

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

It is also hosting a virtual scavenger hunt on its website on Sunday, Aug. 15.

The free events are open to everyone in the Sudbury area and people are encouraged to participate in both events.

The Sudbury Scavenger Hunt is an in-person photo hunt leading you through some of the city’s attractions to appreciate the community’s beauty. The hunt will be accessible for every ward in Sudbury from Wanup to Onaping, and all are welcome to participate for the chance to win prizes.

The photo list and the instructions for the events can be found on Volunteer Sudbury’s social media profiles and as well as on its website, volunteersudbury.com.

The Virtual Scavenger Hunt, meanwhile, is an online hunt for clues hidden throughout the organization’s website, volunteersudbury.com. The scavenger hunt is open to everyone and will be occurring from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15.

A winner will be drawn at random from all participants to win a prize package donated by local businesses. The clues to get you started can be found on Volunteer Sudbury’s Facebook and Instagram accounts at 9 a.m. on Aug. 14.

Interested participants can visit Volunteer Sudbury’s website and social media accounts to find out more, including how to submit in order to be entered for the prizes, or contact our staff directly for more information.

About Volunteer Sudbury

Volunteer Sudbury is a local non-profit volunteer resource centre that acts as a link between volunteers and community organizations that rely on volunteers to do the wonderful work that they do.

Volunteer Sudbury helps to promote the benefits of volunteerism through awareness and education, and is the local fixture for promoting, encouraging, developing and facilitating meaningful volunteer experiences.

