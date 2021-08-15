This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Up Here brings back live music to Sudbury with outdoor concerts

Article content After revealing muralists and the return of Up Here Square, Sudbury’s urban art and music festival is welcoming live music back to town with a series of free outdoor concerts taking place on Durham Street in downtown Sudbury from Aug. 20 to 22.

Article content The festivities kick-off with an electronic music night on Friday, Aug. 20 featuring the existential pop of Montreal’s Marie Davidson et L’Oeil Nu performing alongside the glitter-soaked pop of NYSSA and local knob twiddler The 555. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Up Here brings back live music to Sudbury with outdoor concerts Back to video Polaris-shortlisted hip-hop artist Cadence Weapon will headline a hip-hop night alongside Ethiopian-born and Montréal-based rapper Naya Ali and local rapper Jor’Del Downz on Saturday, Aug. 21. Festival-goers will remember Naya Ali from her performance at the base of the Superstack in Copper Cliff during the 2019 Up Here Mystery Tour. And to cap things off on Sunday, Aug. 22, Hamilton-based Ojibway artist Zoon will play his signature moccasin-gaze sounds with local post-punk legends Casper Skulls and Sudbury’s own folk-country songstress Julie Katrinette. The outdoor concerts are pay-what-you-can, and donations will be accepted onsite or at uphere.com/donate. Strict health and safety measures will be in place at Up Here Square. Concerts by local emerging artists are presented by long-time supporter of the festival, RBC. Other pop-up shows will also be taking place during the festival. Artists and showtimes will be announced through the official Up Here app. The Up Here app The official Up Here app has been updated with this year’s programming, and festival-goers are encouraged to install it for free to stay in the know: to be the first to find out about pop-up shows, consult the full schedule, discover this year’s artists, and take in self-guided mural tours. More artists will be announced leading up to the festival through the official Up Here app on social media.

Article content Up Here 7 is a reimagined urban art and music festival tailored to the current climate. The festival known for its creation of new murals around the city and presenting emerging artists runs Friday, Aug. 20 to Sunday, Aug. 22, and is presented by Downtown Sudbury. Up Here Square, the festival’s main site — adorned with its 10-metre-high geodesic dome, pop-up bar, and DJs — will open to the public a week before the festival, on Aug. 13. Up Here is made possible thanks to the community support of countless allies, including Presenting Sponsor Downtown Sudbury, Barrydowne Paint, Equipment World, Greater Sudbury Utilities, the Ontario Arts Council, the government of Ontario, Ontario Creates, the City of Greater Sudbury, Sudbury Tourism, RBC Royal Bank, Duplicators, Collège Boréal, Rainbow Schools,, Studio123, and many more. To partner up with Up Here, visit UpHere.com. Chad Huculak Kick-Off Concert Friday Aug. 20 Marie Davidson et L’Oeil Nu A trio of old friends and long-time musical collaborators, Marie Davidson, Pierre Guerineau, and Asaël R. Robitaille have a few things in common: the first two are married (writing and performing as Essaie pas), they’ve made waves in electronic and experimental music, and they’re all devotees of classic pop songwriting. Their first proper release together is the musical outpouring of years of friendship, culminating in a forward-facing, innovative pop record. The kickstart for Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu came from Marie’s disenchantment with club culture, and it delivers Marie’s dark humor and acerbic observations in bold new ways.

Article content NYSSA Nyssa started her first band when she was 12. She spent her teens and early 20s honing her chops in Toronto-sweethearts, Modern Superstitions, working with members of Fucked Up, Holy Fuck, and Sloan along the way. She evades classification: Nyssa seems to inhabit some kind of enchanted forest-cum-trash palace where power-pop, punk, soul, glam, disco, and country all get doled out in equal, glitter-soaked measure. Nyssa is a singer, songwriter, producer, and performer for our age. The 555 THE 555 (The Five Five Five) is a multi-genre artist hailing from Sudbury. Their live shows are a unique experience as they perform live electronic beats without any computers, instead choosing to play synthesizers, drum machines, and samplers live. Always experimenting, their sound is constantly evolving; from 2016’s I Don’t Know What I’m Doing’s indie electronic vibes to 2019’s Less Polish More Dirt’s hard hitting lofi electro to 2021’s locally-sampled Beat Local, THE 555 is always full of surprises. SunMedia Hip-Hop Night Saturday Aug. 21 Cadence Weapon Son of a hip-hop radio DJ, one-time funk band member, and lyrical poet, Roland “Rollie” Pemberton is Cadence Weapon. He released his debut album that harnessed elements of the local burgeoning experimental electronic and underground rap scenes in 2005. His more recent work incorporates elements of trap, funk, electro, techno and grime and explores themes of individuality, race, technology and existentialism. His 2021 album Parallel World is shortlisted for the Polaris Prize.

Article content Naya Ali Naya Ali started going to rap shows at the local Y as a teenager before veering off that path to work in marketing in her 20s. After bursting onto the Canadian hip-hop scene like a breath of fresh air four years ago, she was quickly noticed for her flamboyant personality and unparalleled flow. Naya is able to transport us from a scathing world sometimes dark, sometimes quieter, but always uncompromising. Festival goers will remember her performance at the base of the Superstack during the Up Here Mystery Tour in 2019. Jor’Del Downz Jordel Downey aka Jor’Del Downz seamlessly blends singing, rapping, percussion, and beat making. Born and raised in Sudbury, JorDel was totally blind until the age of four, when he gained back half of his sight. He always played his toys like instruments, showing an intuitive musical sense that’s only gotten stronger. He raises awareness about different kinds of blindness, something that never held Downz back. Closing Concert Sunday, Aug. 22 Zoon In the Ojibway language, the word Zoongide’ewin means “bravery, courage, the Bear Spirit.” Daniel Monkman is a Hamilton-based artist who plays what has been dubbed “moccasin-gaze,” a tongue-in-cheek nickname for the amalgamation of Monkman’s shoegaze influences with traditional First Nations music. Zoon is notable not just for breathtakingly inimitable sounds and giving birth to a newfangled subgenre, but also for modest, resourceful creation, the sign of a true sonic genius-in-the-making, and probably what has merited his album Bleached Wavves shortlisting for the 2021 Polaris Prize.

Article content Casper Skulls Led by a couple of Sudbury ex-pats, this unstoppable force is known for their studied sound and supercharged live performances. Casper Skulls is considered one of the most exciting emerging bands in Toronto, opening for bands like PUP and Death From Above 1979. Following the band’s 2016 EP, Lips and Skull, Casper Skulls’ 2017 full-length, Mercy Works, was a startlingly ambitious statement of intent. Each of the album’s songs is densely arranged and performed with an uncommon earnestness. Julie Katrinette Julie Katrinette is the folk-country infused solo project of local songstress, Julie Houle. Having stockpiled a collection of heartbreak songs, she is ready to offer them up as a musical letting go of sorts. Her upcoming album is an “adios” to grief gone by and a big “well hello there” to growth and to new beginnings. This summer she kept things simple with the release of her first studio solo album, Let’s Not Complicate Things (With Our Minds). sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar

