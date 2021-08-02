A long holiday weekend like this is like manna from heaven for a gardener

What do gardeners do on the long weekend? Garden.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

A long holiday weekend like this is like manna from heaven for a gardener. We are on the mountain top, after all. The pinnacle of the season. Your garden will never look as colourful and prosperous as it does now, so, why wouldn’t you want to spend every waking hour in it?

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Time to enjoy your garden this long weekend Back to video

In a general sense, nature now begins the long journey towards winter by first creating a multitude of flowers, then seed, and finally the changing of leaf colours as all perennial plants prepare for winter slumber: like your snow tires now, dormant.

What to do?

There is so much that you can do in your garden this weekend to engage the nature within you. Here are our recommended priority tasks:

Feed. All plants can use one more application of fertilizer, except for annuals like petunias and tomatoes, which die with hard frost come fall and can be fertilized all season. We use finished compost by making tea. Using an old pillowcase, fill one-third of it with finished compost either from your composting unit or a bag of composted manure. Tie the top with twine. Drop it into a garbage pail full of water and let steep for 24 hours. The resulting dark mixture is perfect for everything that grows. Use within 48 hours to avoid undesirable smells. Or you can use a synthetic fertilizer one more time.