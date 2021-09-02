Things to do in Sudbury, Sept. 3 to Sept. 5

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Sept. 3 Sign up: The Sudbury District Labour Council will hold its annual Labour Day celebration on Sept. 6 from 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. The celebration will be a socially distant event beginning with a car parade from MacIsaac Drive to the Steelworkers Hall on Brady Street. In addition to hearing from various dignitaries, there will be live music, a children's colouring contest, a free lunch and a selection of local food vendors. To adequately plan for this event, people are asked to please pre-register at sudburylabour.ca/labour_day_2021.

Article content Health: The HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is live at www.hsn5050.ca. The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people participate. Each month, half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half to one winner. Ontario residents older than 18 can purchase tickets. Tickets for the September draw are available to now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Choir Registration: The Young Sudbury Singers resume weekly choir rehearsals on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. Registration for the fall term is open until Sept. 22. Two choirs are available: Junior choir for Grades 2 to 4 ($120), and Senior Choir for Grade 5 and up ($135). Rehearsals will be held at the Sudbury Theatre Centre. Plans for the fall include video recording projects, an outdoor singing activity at the STC and a potential Christmas concert. To complete an online registration form, visit www.youngsudburysingers.ca . For more information, email youngsudburysingers@gmail.com or call 705-662-0115. Music: The Younge St. Festival goes this weekend in Kagawong. Jory Nash plays Friday and Kevin Closs on Saturday. There will be two free concerts at 12 noon on Saturday and Sunday, plus events for the family. The Carver Kings perform Monday. You may contact folks at the Sugar Bush Coffee House, or stop at Bare Naked Beauty for tickets. Each performance is $30 or buy all three for $75. o learn more, go to www.facebook.com/youngestfestival.

Article content Film: Sudbury Indie Cinema has reopened. For the lineup and other details, go to SudburyIndieCinema.com. Art: The Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario is welcoming a second artist in residency, Norman Barney. As part of this “at home” residency, Barney will share his artistic process in both his studio in Petrolia and his summer studio on Manitoulin Island. For more information, visit the Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario’s website at bit.ly/3xW88Wr. Barney’s show runs through to October. Art: The Art Gallery of Sudbury, 251 John St., is reopening with two exhibitions, Kenojuak Ashevak: Life and Legacy; and Kathy Browning: New Zealand. The exhibitions continue until Sept. 5. Admission is pay-what-you-can by donation. Book your visit in advance at artsudbury.org or call 705-675-4871. To visit during COVID-19, pre-book your visit online or by phone to make your booking. The gallery is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Film: Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival will return for its 33rd edition Sept. 18-26. Cinéfest Sudbury will use a hybrid in-theatre and virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are on sale. Visit Cinefest.com or phone Cinéfest at 705-688-1234. Art: The work of Sudbury artist Frank Danielson is on display at a Manitoulin Island gallery. The Perivale Gallery near Spring Bay will host FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of the painter, whose favourite medium is oil on canvas, or oil on board. The paintings will remain on display until Sept. 26, and will also be available through the Perivale website following the gallery’s seasonal closing. Images of the paintings are uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website — at www.perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson. Call 705-210-0290. Perivale Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment from Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290. The gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, near Spring Bay.

Sept. 4 Food: Sudbury Market, located off of York Street, is open Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more, go to info@sudburymarket.ca, www.sudburymarket.ca, or call 705-586-1902. Masks are mandatory. Customers encouraged to email or call vendors in advance of the Market to arrange for pre-orders. Find vendor contact information on the Vendor Page. All products will be pre-packaged, in compliance with health and safety requirements. Maintain a distance of two metres/six feet apart from others at all times. Take notice of new signs posted at the entrance and around the Market.

Music: Jazz Sudbury, in partnership with the Downtown Sudbury BIA, will be presenting more talented local jazz artists this summer. Join them at the corner of Durham and Cedar this summer. Two free concerts will be presented each Saturday morning beginning at 10 until Sept. 11. The official event page will be pinned to the Jazz Sudbury Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JazzSudbury, which will be updated with artist information. Public safety protocol will be in place. These events will also be streamed live at bit.ly/2Ul9MTM and available for viewing on the Jazz Sudbury YouTube channel.

Community: Do you have a COVID pandemic story to tell that might interest others now and in the future? If so, let the Blueberry Festival committee know and possibly qualify for a prize of a Blueberry Heritage Cookbook or blueberry wine glass. Entries accepted until Sept. 15. Your story will be published on the Festival website, where you can find out more information. Go to www.blueberryfestival.ca. Sept. 5 Gardening: The Sudbury Community Garden Network is holding its fifth annual sunflower competition. Enter to win some neat prizes. More details will be provided to confirm whether there will be an in-person event on Sept. 18. If the garden network cannot hold an event because of COVID-19, it will have some virtual options. The competition is open to all residents of Greater Sudbury. Register at tinyurl.com/xwwpj88w. There are five categories this year: tallest plant; biggest sunflower head; most unique; most heads on one stalk; and best photo with your sunflower. There is a limit of one sunflower per category. For more information, go to sudburycommunitygardens.ca. Sign up: The Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario is inviting a small group of Sudbury artists to join an information session and discussion about affordable housing for artists in Sudbury on Wednesday Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. If you are new to the details of community housing in Sudbury, organizers strongly encourage you to visit the registry website at tinyurl.com/3yr38cdw. Register at tinyurl.com/387t2bbb before Sept. 8. If you have specific questions you would like answered during the event, send them ahead of time to communication@gn-o.org. Questions will remain anonymous.

Film: Sudbury Indie Cinema has reopened. For the lineup and other details, go to SudburyIndieCinema.com.

Health: Terry Ames marked 10 years of being by launching the 2021 Local Cancer Support Draw, which this year features a Cadillac XT5 as its grand prize. The 2021 draw is live now at www.cancersupportdraw.com and runs until Oct. 7 at noon. Prize-winning tickets will be drawn the same day at 2 p.m. and announced on the website. Ontario residents 18 or older can purchase tickets, which are available online only. Cost is $20 each, $50 for three and $75 for five. A maximum of 10,000 tickets will be sold. Second prize is a Napoleon Rogue barbecue, while third- and fourth-prize winners will each receive a stand-up paddleboard. Fifth prize is an ANDA Assassin gaming chair and desk, while sixth prize is four Timberwolf Golf Club 18-hole pass packages. Questions about ticket purchases or tech support can be emailed to ncf@hsnsudbury.ca.

Movies: Northern Screams Attractions has announced two community outdoor movie nights. On Sept. 5, Northern Screams has partnered with the Art Gallery of Sudbury to host a fundraising movie night featuring How the Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World at 8 p.m. and will follow COVID-19 guidelines. These outdoor movies are on the lawn, so guests are invited to bring their own lawn chair and blanket to enjoy a movie under the stars. Capacity is limited to 100 people. Tickets can be acquired online at www.app.gopassage.com and search for events in Sudbury. All guests will require a ticket in order to promote contact tracing. Fresh popcorn, cotton candy and cold drinks will be available for purchase at the event. DO YOU WANT YOUR EVENT INCLUDED? Free listing for local arts and entertainment events. Email (preferred): sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca. Must have 'On Tap' in subject line. Fax: 705-674-6834 Please submit 10 days in advance when possible. List brief event details. Weekend listing due by Wednesday at 8 p.m. Please note some events charge admission.

