Things to do in Sudbury, Sept. 17 to Sept. 19

Sept. 17 Choir Registration: The Young Sudbury Singers resume weekly choir rehearsals on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. Registration for the fall term is open until Sept. 22. Two choirs are available: Junior choir for Grades 2 to 4 ($120), and Senior Choir for Grade 5 and up ($135). Rehearsals will be held at the Sudbury Theatre Centre. Plans for the fall include video recording projects, an outdoor singing activity at the STC and a potential Christmas concert. To complete an online registration form, visit www.youngsudburysingers.ca. For more information, email youngsudburysingers@gmail.com or call 705-662-0115.

Draw: Tickets for the Maison McCulloch Hospice 50/50 draw can be purchased at www.hospicehug5050.ca. Science: Science North will be open from Thursdays to Sundays, and Dynamic Earth from Saturdays to Tuesdays. As part of the "Play like a Kid" campaign, admission to Science North or Dynamic Earth will be available for $10 for the whole summer. To learn more, visit sciencenorth.ca, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay connected with Science North. Fundraiser: Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign runs until Sept. 19 across Canada, including Sudbury. All proceeds from the Smile Cookie campaign will support local charities and community groups, including the Sudbury Food Bank. Film: Sudbury Indie Cinema has reopened. For the lineup and other details, go to SudburyIndieCinema.com. 50/50 draw: St. Joseph's Foundation has launched 50/50 Draw to raise money for continuing care in Sudbury. To purchase tickets, visit St. Joseph's secure portal at www.stjoessudbury5050.ca. Health: The HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is live at www.hsn5050.ca. The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people participate. Each month, half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half to one winner. Ontario residents older than 18 can purchase tickets. Tickets for the September draw are available to now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca.

Film: Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival will return for its 33rd edition Sept. 18-26. Cinéfest Sudbury will use a hybrid in-theatre and virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets on sale. Visit Cinefest.com or phone Cinéfest at 705-688-1234. Art: The Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario is welcoming a second artist in residency, Norman Barney, this summer. As part of this "at home" residency, Barney will share his artistic process in both his studio in Petrolia and his summer studio on Manitoulin Island. For more information, visit the Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario's website at bit.ly/3xW88Wr. Barney's show runs through to October. Art: The work of Sudbury artist Frank Danielson is on display at the Perivale Gallery, which is hosting FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of the painter, whose favourite medium is oil on canvas, or oil on board. The paintings will remain on display until Sept. 26, and will also be available through the Perivale website following the gallery's seasonal closing. Images of the paintings are uploaded to Perivale Gallery's website — at www.perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson. Call 705-210-0290. Perivale Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment from Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290. The gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, near Spring Bay. Art: Ivan Wheale's show, Atmospheres, runs Sept. 11-26 at the Perivale Gallery, 1320 Perivale Road East, Spring Bay, Manitoulin Island. The images of the works to be featured in this exhibition are uploaded to Perivale Gallery's website www.perivalegallery.com. Inquiries and sales are welcomed by calling 705-210-0290. Wheale will attend the gallery on Sept. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. Masks are required and COVID-19 protocols will be in place. The Perivale Gallery's 2021 hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Music and theatre: YES Theatre's summer program consists of streamed and in-person events. Live from the Grotto runs Aug. 31-Sept. 19, and features three concerts from the Grotto (Through Rose Coloured Glasses, Ghosts of Broadway, A Song to the Moon). Tickets at www.yestheatre.com. Sept. 18 Dedication ceremony: The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 564 Lockerby, 2200 Long Lake Rd., will hold a dedication ceremony and parade starting at 2 p.m. at the branch for its expanded cenotaph. The project, which involved the branch, Veterans Affairs Canada and community supporters, features paver stones dedicated to Legionnaires, veterans and their loved ones, and two granite walls with the names of deceased veterans who were branch members. Ride: An annual Sudbury motorcycle rally that raises money for the Sick Kids Foundation will take on new significance year. Ryleigh's Ride has been dedicated to its founder, Johnny Valcourt, who lost his life in a motorcycle accident on May 2. Valcourt launched Ryleigh's Ride in 2019 to raise money for the hospital that saved his daughter's life when she was born. Ryleigh's Ride in Memory of Jonny will take place on Saturday, Sept, 18. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at A&W on Long Lake Road. To register or make a donation, visit fundraise.sickkidsfoundation.com/ryleighsride. Food: Sudbury Market, located off of York Street, is open Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more, go to info@sudburymarket.ca, www.sudburymarket.ca, or call 705-586-1902. Masks are mandatory. Customers encouraged to email or call vendors in advance of the Market to arrange for pre-orders. Find vendor contact information on the Vendor Page. All products will be pre-packaged, in compliance with health and safety requirements. Maintain a distance of two metres/six feet apart from others at all times. Take notice of new signs posted at the entrance and around the Market.

Article content Science: Science North will be open from Thursdays to Sundays, and Dynamic Earth from Saturdays to Tuesdays. As part of the “Play like a Kid” campaign, admission to Science North or Dynamic Earth will be available for $10 for the whole summer. To learn more, visit sciencenorth.ca, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay connected with Science North. Art: Ivan Wheale’s show, Atmospheres, runs Sept. 11-26 at the Perivale Gallery, 1320 Perivale Road East, Spring Bay, Manitoulin Island. The images of the works to be featured in this exhibition are uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website www.perivalegallery.com. Inquiries and sales are welcomed by calling 705-210-0290. Wheale will attend the gallery on Sept. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. Masks are required and COVID-19 protocols will be in place. The Perivale Gallery’s 2021 hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Fundraiser: Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign runs until Sept. 19 across Canada, including Sudbury. All proceeds from the Smile Cookie campaign will support local charities and community groups, including the Sudbury Food Bank. Draw: Tickets for the Maison McCulloch Hospice 50/50 draw can be purchased at www.hospicehug5050.ca. Film: Sudbury Indie Cinema has reopened. For the lineup and other details, go to SudburyIndieCinema.com. 50/50 draw: St. Joseph’s Foundation has launched 50/50 Draw to raise money for continuing care in Sudbury. To purchase tickets, visit St. Joseph’s secure portal at www.stjoessudbury5050.ca.

Article content Art: The Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario is welcoming a second artist in residency, Norman Barney, this summer. As part of this “at home” residency, Barney will share his artistic process in both his studio in Petrolia and his summer studio on Manitoulin Island. For more information, visit the Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario’s website at bit.ly/3xW88Wr. Barney’s show runs through to October. Film: Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival will return for its 33rd edition Sept. 18-26. Cinéfest Sudbury will use a hybrid in-theatre and virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets on sale. Visit Cinefest.com or phone Cinéfest at 705-688-1234. Music and theatre: YES Theatre’s summer program consists of streamed and in-person events. Live from the Grotto runs Aug. 31-Sept. 19, and features three concerts from the Grotto (Through Rose Coloured Glasses, Ghosts of Broadway, A Song to the Moon). Tickets at www.yestheatre.com. Health: The HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is live at www.hsn5050.ca. The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people participate. Each month, half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half to one winner. Ontario residents older than 18 can purchase tickets. Tickets for the September draw are available to now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca.

Article content Sept. 19 Fundraiser: Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign runs until Sept. 19 across Canada, including Sudbury. All proceeds from the Smile Cookie campaign will support local charities and community groups, including the Sudbury Food Bank. Film: Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival will return for its 33rd edition Sept. 18-26. Cinéfest Sudbury will use a hybrid in-theatre and virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets on sale. Visit Cinefest.com or phone Cinéfest at 705-688-1234. Art: The work of Sudbury artist Frank Danielson is on display at the Perivale Gallery, which is hosting FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of the painter, whose favourite medium is oil on canvas, or oil on board. The paintings will remain on display until Sept. 26, and will also be available through the Perivale website following the gallery’s seasonal closing. Images of the paintings are uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website — at www.perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson. Call 705-210-0290. Perivale Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment from Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290. The gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, near Spring Bay. Science: Science North will be open from Thursdays to Sundays, and Dynamic Earth from Saturdays to Tuesdays. As part of the “Play like a Kid” campaign, admission to Science North or Dynamic Earth will be available for $10 for the whole summer. To learn more, visit sciencenorth.ca, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay connected with Science North.

Sept. 19 Advance tickets: Theatre: The Porchlight Theatre Company, a new theatrical arts organization based mostly in the Greater Sudbury area, will launch its first season in late October with award-winning Canadian playwright Norm Foster's classic comedy Opening Night. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 28-30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 31 at Le Gang a Poppa, 2891 Martin Rd. in Blezard Valley. Advance tickets are now available by visiting www.showpass.com. For more information, visit www.porchlighttheatre.org.Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status required before each performance.

DO YOU WANT YOUR EVENT INCLUDED? Free listing for local arts and entertainment events. Email (preferred): sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca. Must have 'On Tap' in subject line. Fax: 705-674-6834 Please submit 10 days in advance when possible. List brief event details. Weekend listing due by Wednesday at 8 p.m. Please note some events charge admission.

