





Share this Story: Things to do in Sudbury, Aug. 4 to Aug. 6

Things to do in Sudbury, Aug. 4 to Aug. 6

Article content Aug. 4 Health: HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is live at www.hsn5050.ca. Residents across Ontario older than 18 can purchase tickets; sales for the August draw ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Things to do in Sudbury, Aug. 4 to Aug. 6 Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Art: The work of Sudbury artist Frank Danielson is on display at a Manitoulin Island gallery. The Perivale Gallery near Spring Bay will host FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of the painter, whose favourite medium is oil on canvas, or oil on board. The paintings will remain on display until Sept. 26, and will also be available through the Perivale website following the gallery’s seasonal closing. Images of the paintings are uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website — at www.perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson. Call 705-210-0290. Perivale Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment from Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290. The gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, near Spring Bay. Health: Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering vaccine clinics to help children under 11 catch up on routine and required immunizations. Appointment-based clinics will run every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from July 14 to Aug. 31. Note: COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at catch-up clinics. Evening appointments will also be available on Thursdays upon request. The clinics will be held at various locations, including the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex, Carmichael Arena, Centennial Community Centre and Arena, and the Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena. Parents or legal guardians can make an appointment by calling public health at 705-522-9200, ext. 458.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Fundraiser: A&W Canada’s Burgers to Beat MS campaign is back. The campaign aims to help support those living with multiple sclerosis; $2 from every Teen Burger sold at A&W restaurants across Canada on Aug. 19 will be donated to the MS Society of Canada. The Teen Burger drive will include take-out, drive-thru and delivery orders. Up until Aug. 19, Canadians can support the campaign by rounding up their bill with any purchase, by making an online donation at www.BurgersToBeatMS.ca, or by adding a donation when ordering through A&W’s mobile app. City: The City of Greater Sudbury is seeking residents to join the Lively Recreation Advisory Panel. People interested in helping to shape the future of recreation in Lively/Walden are asked to apply to the panel by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Applications can be completed and submitted online at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca. They are also available for download at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca or for in-person pickup at the Lively Library and Citizen Service Centre. Completed applications can be submitted through overtoyougreatersudbury.ca, by email to communications@greatersudbury.ca or in person at the Lively Library and Citizen Service Centre. Art: Perivale Gallery’s 7th Annual In the Spirit of Tom Thomson and the Group of Seven show opens Saturday, July 24, at 10 a.m. and runs daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Aug. 8. Images of all of the works are available online at bit.ly/3roTBka. Visitors can vote for their top three favourite pieces for the People’s Choice Award. Votes can also be made on the Perivale Gallery Facebook page by liking the artists’ works. This year, Canada’s favourite cartoonist, Lynn Johnston, has submitted a painting to the show as a fundraiser for the Canadian Liver Foundation. More info: Info@PerivaleGallery.com, 705-210-0290, 1320 Perivale Road East, Spring Bay, Manitoulin Island.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Family: A Sudbury-owned business is making a splash this summer by bringing a new traveling inflatable water park to Chelmsford in August. After a stint at a private resort near Niagara Falls, Splash N Go Adventure Parks will be setting up at Vermillion Lake Park from Aug. 1 to 15. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the park will be operating at 75 per cent of its 135-person capacity as restrictions allow. Tickets can be purchased online for four 1.5-hour sessions throughout the day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for contact tracing and social distancing. Passes will be available starting July 14 for $25, tax included, per person and include full access to the park. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.splashngo.ca. Theatre: Due to the high level of interest, Sudbury Theatre Centre is offering additional camps open to students aged 8-12. Musical theatre camp 2 will run Aug. 9-13. Each week-long day camp runs Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and enrolment is limited to 12 students per week. Registration discounts apply when booking more than one class or registering multiple children in the same family. For more information, including registration forms, visit sudburytheatre.com/summer-theatre. You may also contact the box office at boxoffice@sudburytheatre.ca or 705-674-8381 ext. 21. Art: Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario welcomes artist Sonia Ekiyor-Katimi as part of an “at home” residency for August. “My aim,” Ekiyor-Katimi writes, “is to unveil the ways in which queer people of different backgrounds have experienced desire, secret communication, shame, vulnerability, and comfort.” For more information about Tenderly Coded, to go gn-o.org/en/, call 705-673-4927 or 1-877-358-6615, or email info@gn-o.org.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Aug. 5 Film: Sudbury Indie Cinema has reopened. For the lineup and other details, go to for more, go to SudburyIndieCinema.com. Fundraiser: Northern Survey Supply Canada has launched an initiative called the Cross-Canada Challenge, during which it hopes to raise $5,500 (the distance, coincidentally, from the Pacific to the Atlantic coast). NSS is challenging its colleagues and local mining and mining supply services organizations to get on board to promote regular exercise within their organizations as a means to enhanced health and well-being. NSS Canada has set up a GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/nsscanada and participants are encouraged to download the Strava app to join the NSS Canada club (strava.com/clubs/NSSCanada) to track their kilometres — either walking, running, cycling or swimming. The first team to log 5,500 km wins the challenge and prizes. For more information on NSS Canada or the Cross-Canada Challenge, visit nsscanada.com. Find it on social media at linktr.ee/nsscanada. Health: HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is live at www.hsn5050.ca. Residents across Ontario older than 18 can purchase tickets; sales for the August draw ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. Music and theatre: YES Theatre’s summer program consists of streamed and in-person events. Live from the Grotto runs Aug. 31-Sept. 19, and features three concerts from the Grotto (Through Rose Coloured Glasses, Ghosts of Broadway, A Song to the Moon). Night Owl Cabaret Series runs various nights from July 16-Aug. 14. Watch livestreamed cabaret shows created and performed by YES Theatre artists. Take Out Cabarets run during July and August, and allows people to invite neighbours and family to take to the driveway or the grass for a special one-hour concert presented by YES Theatre artists. Tickets at www.yestheatre.com.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Art: Perivale Gallery’s 7th Annual In the Spirit of Tom Thomson and the Group of Seven show opens Saturday, July 24, at 10 a.m. and runs daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Aug. 8. Images of all of the works are available online at bit.ly/3roTBka. Visitors can vote for their top three favourite pieces for the People’s Choice Award. Votes can also be made on the Perivale Gallery Facebook page by liking the artists’ works. This year, Canada’s favourite cartoonist, Lynn Johnston, has submitted a painting to the show as a fundraiser for the Canadian Liver Foundation. More info: Info@PerivaleGallery.com, 705-210-0290, 1320 Perivale Road East, Spring Bay, Manitoulin Island. Health: Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering vaccine clinics to help children under 11 catch up on routine and required immunizations. Appointment-based clinics will run every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from July 14 to Aug. 31. Note: COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at catch-up clinics. Evening appointments will also be available on Thursdays upon request. The clinics will be held at various locations, including the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex, Carmichael Arena, Centennial Community Centre and Arena, and the Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena. Parents or legal guardians can make an appointment by calling public health at 705-522-9200, ext. 458. Aug. 6 City: The City of Greater Sudbury is seeking residents to join the Lively Recreation Advisory Panel. People interested in helping to shape the future of recreation in Lively/Walden are asked to apply to the panel by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Applications can be completed and submitted online at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca. They are also available for download at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca or for in-person pickup at the Lively Library and Citizen Service Centre. Completed applications can be submitted through overtoyougreatersudbury.ca, by email to communications@greatersudbury.ca or in person at the Lively Library and Citizen Service Centre.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Film: Sudbury Indie Cinema has reopened. For the lineup and other details, go to for more, go to SudburyIndieCinema.com. Pre-order: Ukrainian garlic appetizers, a hot luncheon, and even fresh garlic will be available at the Ukrainian Seniors’ Centre on Notre Dame Avenue 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., curbside pick-up only. Fresh cabbage rolls and pyrohy are $10/dozen; balabushky (stuffed rolls with potato and cheddar) to take home and heat are two for $3; garllos (phyllo rolled with a spinach mixture) to take home and bake are two for $3; Kozak patties (savoury ground beef in curry pastry) to take home and eat are two for $3; sausage tartlets (spicy sausage with onions, olives, mushrooms and cheddar in a tart shell) are two for $3; and garlic butter tarts are two for $3. A hot lunch featuring pyrohy, cabbage rolls and patchyky (meat stick) is $12. All items have to be pre-ordered by Aug. 19. Two garlic vendors will also be on site on Aug. 22. Garlic can be purchased through pre-orders by contacting the vendors – Simon Deboer of Langside Farms (sbdeboer@hurontel.on.ca) or Jim and Janice Jones of Big Ass Garlic (bigassgarlic@hotmail.com) – in advance. The garlic can then be picked up curbside at the Ukrainian Seniors’ Centre. Art: Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario welcomes artist Sonia Ekiyor-Katimi as part of an “at home” residency for August. “My aim,” Ekiyor-Katimi writes, “is to unveil the ways in which queer people of different backgrounds have experienced desire, secret communication, shame, vulnerability, and comfort.” For more information about Tenderly Coded, to go gn-o.org/en/, call 705-673-4927 or 1-877-358-6615, or email info@gn-o.org.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Family: A Sudbury-owned business is making a splash this summer by bringing a new traveling inflatable water park to Chelmsford in August. After a stint at a private resort near Niagara Falls, Splash N Go Adventure Parks will be setting up at Vermillion Lake Park from Aug. 1 to 15. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the park will be operating at 75 per cent of its 135-person capacity as restrictions allow. Tickets can be purchased online for four 1.5-hour sessions throughout the day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for contact tracing and social distancing. Passes will be available starting July 14 for $25, tax included, per person and include full access to the park. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.splashngo.ca. Music and theatre: YES Theatre’s summer program consists of streamed and in-person events. Live from the Grotto runs Aug. 31-Sept. 19, and features three concerts from the Grotto (Through Rose Coloured Glasses, Ghosts of Broadway, A Song to the Moon). Night Owl Cabaret Series runs various nights from July 16-Aug. 14. Watch livestreamed cabaret shows created and performed by YES Theatre artists. Take Out Cabarets run during July and August, and allows people to invite neighbours and family to take to the driveway or the grass for a special one-hour concert presented by YES Theatre artists. Tickets at www.yestheatre.com. Art: The work of Sudbury artist Frank Danielson is on display at a Manitoulin Island gallery. The Perivale Gallery near Spring Bay will host FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of the painter, whose favourite medium is oil on canvas, or oil on board. The paintings will remain on display until Sept. 26, and will also be available through the Perivale website following the gallery’s seasonal closing. Images of the paintings are uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website — at www.perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson. Call 705-210-0290. Perivale Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment from Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290. The gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, near Spring Bay.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Health: Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering vaccine clinics to help children under 11 catch up on routine and required immunizations. Appointment-based clinics will run every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from July 14 to Aug. 31. Note: COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at catch-up clinics. Evening appointments will also be available on Thursdays upon request. The clinics will be held at various locations, including the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex, Carmichael Arena, Centennial Community Centre and Arena, and the Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena. Parents or legal guardians can make an appointment by calling public health at 705-522-9200, ext. 458. DO YOU WANT YOUR EVENT INCLUDED? Free listing for local arts and entertainment events. Email (preferred): sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca. Must have ‘On Tap’ in subject line. Fax: 705-674-6834 Please submit 10 days in advance when possible. List brief event details. Weekend listing due by Wednesday at 8 p.m. Please note some events charge admission.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sudbury