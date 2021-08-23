This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Things to do in Sudbury, Aug. 24 to Aug. 26

Aug. 24 Business: Networking is back. The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce will host a Party on the Patio networking event at Twiggs Coffee Roasters on The Kingsway on Aug. 24 from 4-6 p.m. The event will be an afternoon of mingling and snacks, to catch up with those you have not seen in a while and to meet new people. This is a free event for Chamber members and their employees; tickets cost $35 for all others. To register, go to tinyurl.com/shv5xdbn.

Article content Film: Sudbury Indie Cinema has reopened. For the lineup and other details, go to SudburyIndieCinema.com. Photography: Kathy Browning’s photographic exhibition entitled New Zealand will be shown at the Art Gallery of Sudbury July21-Sept. 5. Browning is a retired Laurentian University Faculty of Education professor of visual arts. The gallery is located at 251 John St. Music and theatre: YES Theatre’s summer program consists of streamed and in-person events. Live from the Grotto runs Aug. 31-Sept. 19, and features three concerts from the Grotto (Through Rose Coloured Glasses, Ghosts of Broadway, A Song to the Moon). Tickets at www.yestheatre.com. Science: Science North will be open from Thursdays to Sundays, and Dynamic Earth from Saturdays to Tuesdays. As part of the “Play like a Kid” campaign, admission to Science North or Dynamic Earth will be available for $10 for the whole summer. To learn more, visit sciencenorth.ca, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay connected with Science North. Family: Splash N Go Adventure Parks will be setting up at Vermillion Lake Park until Aug. 29. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the park will be operating at 75 per cent of its 135-person capacity as restrictions allow. Tickets can be purchased online for four 1.5-hour sessions throughout the day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for contact tracing and social distancing. Passes will be available starting July 14 for $25, tax included, per person and include full access to the park. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.splashngo.ca.

Article content City: The City of Greater Sudbury says it is committed to becoming a more pedestrian-friendly community. In a release, the city said it recognizes the importance of clearing sidewalks in the winter to help residents maintain healthy, active lifestyles and to provide access to work, school, shopping and GOVA Transit services. To that end, the city is asking Sudburians to fill out a survey at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca/wintersidewalks by Aug. 26. A report on sidewalk winter maintenance will be brought to city council’s operations committee in the fall. Art: The Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario is welcoming a second artist in residency, Norman Barney, this summer. As part of this “at home” residency, Barney will share his artistic process in both his studio in Petrolia and his summer studio on Manitoulin Island. For more information, visit the Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario’s website at bit.ly/3xW88Wr. Barney’s show runs through to October. Art: The work of Sudbury artist Frank Danielson is on display at a Manitoulin Island gallery. The Perivale Gallery near Spring Bay will host FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of the painter, whose favourite medium is oil on canvas, or oil on board. The paintings will remain on display until Sept. 26, and will also be available through the Perivale website following the gallery’s seasonal closing. Images of the paintings are uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website — at www.perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson. Call 705-210-0290. Perivale Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment from Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290. The gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, near Spring Bay.

Article content Music: Harvey King & The Grindstone is an all-star cast with humble beginnings in a local barbershop. They recently released their first EP titled Bigtime. For more information about Harvey King & The Grindstone, visit www.facebook.com/Whoisharveyking/. Music: Tickets are on sale for legendary rockers George Thorogood and the Destroyers, who are bringing their latest tour, Good to be Bad: 45 years of Rock, to the Sudbury Arena on May 13, 2022. Tickets start at $59 and go are on at greatersudbury.ca/tickets. Health: HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is live at www.hsn5050.ca. Residents across Ontario older than 18 can purchase tickets; sales for the August draw ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. Art: Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario welcomes artist Sonia Ekiyor-Katimi as part of an “at home” residency for August. For more information about Tenderly Coded, to go gn-o.org/en/, call 705-673-4927 or 1-877-358-6615, or email info@gn-o.org. Aug. 25 Fundraiser: If you are already pining for cooler days, the Cambrian College Foundation has something that will give you chills of excitement: a project created by the design and visual arts and carpentry programs. The Cambrian Foundation will be taking to the auction floor and accepting bids on custom-built, hand-painted ice fishing huts and matching chairs. Two 8×8 ice huts and two Muskoka chairs are being auctioned separately. Bids are set to open Aug. 18 and will close on Sept. 30. To view the sheds and chairs and to submit a bid, visit the Cambrian Foundation Facebook page at facebook.com/thecambriancommunity.

Article content Aug. 26 Food: Sudbury Market, located off of York Street, is open Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more, go to info@sudburymarket.ca, www.sudburymarket.ca, or call 705-586-1902. Masks are mandatory. Customers encouraged to email or call vendors in advance of the Market to arrange for pre-orders. Find vendor contact information on the Vendor Page. All products will be pre-packaged, in compliance with health and safety requirements. Maintain a distance of two metres/six feet apart from others at all times. Take notice of new signs posted at the entrance and around the Market. Art: The Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario is welcoming a second artist in residency, Norman Barney, this summer. As part of this “at home” residency, Barney will share his artistic process in both his studio in Petrolia and his summer studio on Manitoulin Island. He will share his approach as he finds new art materials, maintains his gardens, and walks with his digs in the forest and along the shores of Windfall Lake. He will also interact with others artists who will visit the Manitoulin and Petrolia sites. His themes are based on cultural stereotypes, kitsch, nostalgia, and tourism. His work consists of wall-hung and free-standing assemblages and paintings. For more information, visit the Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario’s website at bit.ly/3xW88Wr. Barney’s show runs through to October. Film: Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival will return for its 33rd edition Sept. 18-26. Cinéfest Sudbury will use a hybrid in-theatre and virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will launch its programming Aug. 26, when tickets will also go on sale. Visit Cinefest.com or phone Cinéfest at 705-688-1234.

Article content Photography: Kathy Browning’s photographic exhibition entitled New Zealand will be shown at the Art Gallery of Sudbury July 21-Sept. 5. Browning is a retired Laurentian University Faculty of Education professor of visual arts. The gallery is located at 251 John St. Film: Sudbury Indie Cinema has reopened. For the lineup and other details, go to SudburyIndieCinema.com. Health: Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering vaccine clinics to help children under 11 catch up on routine and required immunizations. Appointment-based clinics will run every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from July 14 to Aug. 31. Note: COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at catch-up clinics. Evening appointments will also be available on Thursdays upon request. The clinics will be held at various locations, including the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex, Carmichael Arena, Centennial Community Centre and Arena, and the Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena. Parents or legal guardians can make an appointment by calling public health at 705-522-9200, ext. 458. DO YOU WANT YOUR EVENT INCLUDED? Free listing for local arts and entertainment events. Email (preferred): sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca. Must have ‘On Tap’ in subject line. Fax: 705-674-6834 Please submit 10 days in advance when possible. List brief event details. Weekend listing due by Wednesday at 8 p.m. Please note some events charge admission.

