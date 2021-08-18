Things to do in Sudbury, Aug. 19 to Aug. 21

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Aug. 19 Food: Sudbury Market, located off of York Street, is open Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more, go to info@sudburymarket.ca, www.sudburymarket.ca, or call 705-586-1902. Masks are mandatory. Customers encouraged to email or call vendors in advance of the Market to arrange for pre-orders. Find vendor contact information on the Vendor Page. All products will be pre-packaged, in compliance with health and safety requirements. Maintain a distance of two metres/six feet apart from others at all times. Take notice of new signs posted at the entrance and around the Market.

Article content Art: The Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario is welcoming a second artist in residency, Norman Barney, this summer. As part of this “at home” residency, Barney will share his artistic process in both his studio in Petrolia and his summer studio on Manitoulin Island. For more information, visit the Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario’s website at bit.ly/3xW88Wr. Barney’s show runs through to October. Music and theatre: YES Theatre’s summer program consists of streamed and in-person events. Live from the Grotto runs Aug. 31-Sept. 19, and features three concerts from the Grotto (Through Rose Coloured Glasses, Ghosts of Broadway, A Song to the Moon). Tickets at www.yestheatre.com. Science: Science North will be open from Thursdays to Sundays, and Dynamic Earth from Saturdays to Tuesdays. As part of the “Play like a Kid” campaign, admission to Science North or Dynamic Earth will be available for $10 for the whole summer. To learn more, visit sciencenorth.ca, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay connected with Science North. Family: A Sudbury-owned business is making a splash this summer by bringing a new traveling inflatable water park to Chelmsford in August. After a stint at a private resort near Niagara Falls, Splash N Go Adventure Parks will be setting up at Vermillion Lake Park until Aug. 29. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the park will be operating at 75 per cent of its 135-person capacity as restrictions allow. Tickets can be purchased online for four 1.5-hour sessions throughout the day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for contact tracing and social distancing. Passes will be available starting July 14 for $25, tax included, per person and include full access to the park. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.splashngo.ca.

Article content Film: The Queer North Film Festival returns to Sudbury Indie Cinema Aug. 19-22. It’s the only LGBTQ film festival in Northern Ontario. Enjoy film premieres, artist talks and socials that focus squarely on queer and trans-themed films and videos from Canada and around the world. Go to SudburyIndieCinema.com. Fundraiser: A&W Canada’s Burgers to Beat MS campaign is back. The campaign aims to help support those living with multiple sclerosis; $2 from every Teen Burger sold at A&W restaurants across Canada on Aug. 19 will be donated to the MS Society of Canada. The Teen Burger drive will include take-out, drive-thru and delivery orders. Up until Aug. 19, Canadians can support the campaign by rounding up their bill with any purchase, by making an online donation at www.BurgersToBeatMS.ca, or by adding a donation when ordering through A&W’s mobile app. Health: HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is live at www.hsn5050.ca. Residents across Ontario older than 18 can purchase tickets; sales for the August draw ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. Art: The work of Sudbury artist Frank Danielson is on display at a Manitoulin Island gallery. The Perivale Gallery near Spring Bay will host FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of the painter, whose favourite medium is oil on canvas, or oil on board. The paintings will remain on display until Sept. 26, and will also be available through the Perivale website following the gallery’s seasonal closing. Images of the paintings are uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website — at www.perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson. Call 705-210-0290. Perivale Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment from Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290. The gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, near Spring Bay.

Photography: Kathy Browning's photographic exhibition entitled New Zealand will be shown at the Art Gallery of Sudbury July21-Sept. 5. Browning is a retired Laurentian University Faculty of Education professor of visual arts. The gallery is located at 251 John St. Film: Sudbury Indie Cinema has reopened. For the lineup and other details, go to SudburyIndieCinema.com. Art: Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario welcomes artist Sonia Ekiyor-Katimi as part of an "at home" residency for August. "My aim," Ekiyor-Katimi writes, "is to unveil the ways in which queer people of different backgrounds have experienced desire, secret communication, shame, vulnerability, and comfort." For more information about Tenderly Coded, to go gn-o.org/en/, call 705-673-4927 or 1-877-358-6615, or email info@gn-o.org. Health: Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering vaccine clinics to help children under 11 catch up on routine and required immunizations. Appointment-based clinics will run every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from July 14 to Aug. 31. Note: COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at catch-up clinics. Evening appointments will also be available on Thursdays upon request. The clinics will be held at various locations, including the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex, Carmichael Arena, Centennial Community Centre and Arena, and the Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena. Parents or legal guardians can make an appointment by calling public health at 705-522-9200, ext. 458.

Article content Aug. 20 Music and art: Up Here Urban Art and Music Festival 7, Aug. 20-22. Up Here Square, the festival’s main outdoor site — with its signature geodesic dome, pop-up bar, and DJs — will return to Durham Street. It will be opened a week before the festival (Aug. 13) to become a free space for people to safely reconnect. The festival will have six new murals, the decoration of more electrical utility boxes and four art installations. Visit uphere.com. Politics: The Code Red Rally on the Third Anniversary of Greta Striking will be held at the courtyard at Tom Davies Square, 199 Larch St., Greater Sudbury, from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays For Future Youth said COVID precautions and those who attend are asked wear a mask at all times and observe social-distance protocols. City: The City of Greater Sudbury says it is committed to becoming a more pedestrian-friendly community and recognizes the importance of clearing sidewalks in the winter to help residents maintain healthy, active lifestyles and to provide access to work, school, shopping and GOVA Transit services. To that end, the city is asking Sudburians to fill out a survey at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca/wintersidewalks by Aug. 26. A report on sidewalk winter maintenance will be brought to city council’s operations committee in the fall. Music: Harvey King & The Grindstone is an all-star cast with humble beginnings in a local barbershop. They recently released their first EP titled Bigtime. For more information about Harvey King & The Grindstone, visit www.facebook.com/Whoisharveyking/.

Community: Do you have a COVID pandemic story to tell that might interest others now and in the future? If so, let the Blueberry Festival committee know and possibly qualify for a prize of a Blueberry Heritage Cookbook or blueberry wine glass. Entries accepted until Sept. 15. Your story will be published on the Festival website, where you can find out more information. Go to www.blueberryfestival.ca. Fundraiser: If you are already pining for cooler days, the Cambrian College Foundation has something that will give you chills of excitement: a project created by the design and visual arts and carpentry programs. The Cambrian Foundation will be taking to the auction floor and accepting bids on custom-built, hand-painted ice fishing huts and matching chairs. Two 8×8 ice huts and two Muskoka chairs are being auctioned separately. Bids are set to open Aug. 18 and will close on Sept. 30. To view the sheds and chairs and to submit a bid, visit the Cambrian Foundation Facebook page at facebook.com/thecambriancommunity.

Article content Music and theatre: YES Theatre’s summer program consists of streamed and in-person events. Live from the Grotto runs Aug. 31-Sept. 19, and features three concerts from the Grotto (Through Rose Coloured Glasses, Ghosts of Broadway, A Song to the Moon). Tickets at www.yestheatre.com. Music: Sudbury’s urban art and music festival is welcoming live music back to town with a series of free outdoor concerts taking place on Durham Street in downtown Sudbury from Aug. 20 to 22. The festivities kick-off with an electronic music night on Friday, Aug. 20, featuring the existential pop of Montreal’s Marie Davidson et L’Oeil Nu performing alongside the glitter-soaked pop of NYSSA and local knob twiddler The 555. The outdoor concerts are pay-what-you-can, and donations will be accepted onsite or at uphere.com/donate. Strict health and safety measures will be in place at Up Here Square. Aug. 21 Children: Jazz Sudbury and the Sudbury Arts Council will roll out the red carpet for a special kids’ day on Durham Street downtown this Saturday. This bring-your-own-lawn-chair event will take place at the corner of Durham and Cedar on Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. Jumper the Clown will twist and snap animal balloons. Myths and Mirrors will invite kids to join in their creative craft offerings. There will be face painting. This special edition of “Kids Can Jazz!” features five talented young vocalists plus a special appearance by their outstanding singing coach, Kelly Perras. The Blueberry Festival mascots – Sud-berry Bear and his partner Sudbrina Bear – will also come out of hibernation and there will be photo opportunities for the kids. Participants can win a Blueberry Festival Cook Book and the newly published Mr. Peanut McWooly Story by Sudbury author Diane Wilkins. Youth can take home free books compliments of Bay Used Books on Elm Street.

Article content Food: Sudbury Market, located off of York Street, is open Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more, go to info@sudburymarket.ca, www.sudburymarket.ca, or call 705-586-1902. Masks are mandatory. Customers encouraged to email or call vendors in advance of the Market to arrange for pre-orders. Find vendor contact information on the Vendor Page. All products will be pre-packaged, in compliance with health and safety requirements. Maintain a distance of two metres/six feet apart from others at all times. Take notice of new signs posted at the entrance and around the Market. Music: Jazz Sudbury, in partnership with the Downtown Sudbury BIA, will be presenting more talented local jazz artists this summer. Join them at the corner of Durham and Cedar this summer. Two free concerts will be presented each Saturday morning beginning at 10 until Sept. 11. The official event page will be pinned to the Jazz Sudbury Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JazzSudbury, which will be updated with artist information. Public safety protocol will be in place. These events will also be streamed live at bit.ly/2Ul9MTM and available for viewing on the Jazz Sudbury YouTube channel. Food: St Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 40 Notre Dame Ave., sells Ukrainian food every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon (Back door of church, off the parking lot). Stop by and pick up. Pyrohy (potato/cheddar $10 dozen or sauerkraut $10 dozen). Cabbage rolls (with meat $10 dozen or rice only $10 dozen). Borscht $10 a jar.

Aug. 21 Music and art: Up Here Urban Art and Music Festival 7, Aug. 20-22. Up Here Square, the festival's main outdoor site — with its signature geodesic dome, pop-up bar, and DJs — will return to Durham Street. It will be opened a week before the festival (Aug. 13) to become a free space for people to safely reconnect. The festival will have six new murals, the decoration of more electrical utility boxes and four art installations. Visit uphere.com.

Music: Northern Arts Festival, put on by the Sudbury Performance Group. All performances will be livestreamed from The Coulson Nightclub, from to 9 p.m., on Sudbury Performance Group's Facebook page. Concerts are free. The shows will be held every Saturday evening until Aug. 21. For more, go to sudburyperformancegroup@gmail.com. Music: Up Here is presenting a series of free outdoor concerts taking place on Durham Street in downtown Sudbury from Aug. 20 to 22. Polaris-shortlisted hip-hop artist Cadence Weapon will headline a hip-hop night alongside Ethiopian-born and Montréal-based rapper Naya Ali and local rapper Jor'Del Downz on Saturday, Aug. 21. Festival-goers will remember Naya Ali from her performance at the base of the Superstack in Copper Cliff during the 2019 Up Here Mystery Tour. The outdoor concerts are pay-what-you-can, and donations will be accepted onsite or at uphere.com/donate. Strict health and safety measures will be in place at Up Here Square.

