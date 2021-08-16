This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Things to do in Sudbury, Aug. 17 to Aug. 20

Aug. 17 City: The City of Greater Sudbury says it is committed to becoming a more pedestrian-friendly community. In a release, the city said it recognizes the importance of clearing sidewalks in the winter to help residents maintain healthy, active lifestyles and to provide access to work, school, shopping and GOVA Transit services. To that end, the city is asking Sudburians to fill out a survey at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca/wintersidewalks by Aug. 26. A report on sidewalk winter maintenance will be brought to city council's operations committee in the fall.

Article content Music: Harvey King & The Grindstone is an all-star cast with humble beginnings in a local barbershop. They recently released their first EP titled Bigtime. For more information about Harvey King & The Grindstone, visit www.facebook.com/Whoisharveyking/. Art: Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario welcomes artist Sonia Ekiyor-Katimi as part of an “at home” residency for the months August. “My aim,” Ekiyor-Katimi writes, “is to unveil the ways in which queer people of different backgrounds have experienced desire, secret communication, shame, vulnerability, and comfort.” For more information about Tenderly Coded, to go gn-o.org/en/, call 705-673-4927 or 1-877-358-6615, or email info@gn-o.org. Film: Sudbury Indie Cinema has reopened. For the lineup and other details, go to for more, go to SudburyIndieCinema.com. Art: The work of Sudbury artist Frank Danielson is on display at a Manitoulin Island gallery. The Perivale Gallery near Spring Bay will host FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of the painter, whose favourite medium is oil on canvas, or oil on board. The paintings will remain on display until Sept. 26, and will also be available through the Perivale website following the gallery’s seasonal closing. Images of the paintings are uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website — at www.perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson. Call 705-210-0290. Perivale Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment from Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290. The gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, near Spring Bay.

Water park: Splash N Go Adventure Parks has set up at Vermillion Lake Park until Aug. 29. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the park will be operating at 75 per cent of its 135-person capacity as restrictions allow. Tickets can be purchased online for four 1.5-hour sessions throughout the day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for contact tracing and social distancing. Passes are $25, tax included, per person and include full access to the park. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.splashngo.ca. Health: Terry Ames marked 10 years of being by launching the 2021 Local Cancer Support Draw, which this year features a Cadillac XT5 as its grand prize. The 2021 draw is live now at www.cancersupportdraw.com and runs until Oct. 7 at noon. Prize-winning tickets will be drawn the same day at 2 p.m. and announced on the website. Ontario residents 18 or older can purchase tickets, which are available online only. Cost is $20 each, $50 for three and $75 for five. A maximum of 10,000 tickets will be sold. Second prize is a Napoleon Rogue barbecue, while third- and fourth-prize winners will each receive a stand-up paddleboard. Fifth prize is an ANDA Assassin gaming chair and desk, while sixth prize is four Timberwolf Golf Club 18-hole pass packages. Questions about ticket purchases or tech support can be emailed to ncf@hsnsudbury.ca. Pre-order: Ukrainian garlic appetizers, a hot luncheon, and even fresh garlic will be available at the Ukrainian Seniors' Centre on Notre Dame Avenue 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., curbside pick-up only. Fresh cabbage rolls and pyrohy are $10/dozen; balabushky (stuffed rolls with potato and cheddar) to take home and heat are two for $3; garllos (phyllo rolled with a spinach mixture) to take home and bake are two for $3; Kozak patties (savoury ground beef in curry pastry) to take home and eat are two for $3; sausage tartlets (spicy sausage with onions, olives, mushrooms and cheddar in a tart shell) are two for $3; and garlic butter tarts are two for $3. A hot lunch featuring pyrohy, cabbage rolls and patchyky (meat stick) is $12. All items have to be pre-ordered by Aug. 19. Two garlic vendors will also be on site on Aug. 22. Garlic can be purchased through pre-orders by contacting the vendors – Simon Deboer of Langside Farms (sbdeboer@hurontel.on.ca) or Jim and Janice Jones of Big Ass Garlic (bigassgarlic@hotmail.com) – in advance. The garlic can then be picked up curbside at the Ukrainian Seniors' Centre.

Music and theatre: YES Theatre's summer program consists of streamed and in-person events. Live from the Grotto runs Aug. 31-Sept. 19, and features three concerts from the Grotto (Through Rose Coloured Glasses, Ghosts of Broadway, A Song to the Moon). Tickets at www.yestheatre.com. Photography: Kathy Browning's photographic exhibition entitled New Zealand will be shown at the Art Gallery of Sudbury July21-Sept. 5. Browning is a retired Laurentian University Faculty of Education professor of visual arts. The gallery is located at 251 John St. Health: HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is live at www.hsn5050.ca. Residents across Ontario older than 18 can purchase tickets; sales for the August draw ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. Science: Science North will be open from Thursdays to Sundays, and Dynamic Earth from Saturdays to Tuesdays. As part of the "Play like a Kid" campaign, admission to Science North or Dynamic Earth will be available for $10 for the whole summer. To learn more, visit sciencenorth.ca, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay connected with Science North. Aug. 18 Community: The Social Planning Council of Sudbury is celebrating the 5th growing season at their Flour Mill Community Farm site with a public event on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, contact flourmillcommunityfarm@spcsudbury.ca and/or cverrilli@spcsudbury.ca.

Fundraiser: If you are already pining for cooler days, the Cambrian College Foundation has something that will give you chills of excitement: a project created by the design and visual arts and carpentry programs. The Cambrian Foundation will be taking to the auction floor and accepting bids on custom-built, hand-painted ice fishing huts and matching chairs. Two 8×8 ice huts and two Muskoka chairs are being auctioned separately. Bids are set to open Aug. 18 and will close on Sept. 30. To view the sheds and chairs and to submit a bid, visit the Cambrian Foundation Facebook page at facebook.com/thecambriancommunity.

Article content Film: Sudbury Indie Cinema has reopened. For the lineup and other details, go to for more, go to SudburyIndieCinema.com. Art: The work of Sudbury artist Frank Danielson is on display at a Manitoulin Island gallery. The Perivale Gallery near Spring Bay will host FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of the painter, whose favourite medium is oil on canvas, or oil on board. The paintings will remain on display until Sept. 26, and will also be available through the Perivale website following the gallery’s seasonal closing. Images of the paintings are uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website — at www.perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson. Call 705-210-0290. Perivale Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment from Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290. The gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, near Spring Bay. Pre-order: Ukrainian garlic appetizers, a hot luncheon, and even fresh garlic will be available at the Ukrainian Seniors’ Centre on Notre Dame Avenue 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., curbside pick-up only. Fresh cabbage rolls and pyrohy are $10/dozen; balabushky (stuffed rolls with potato and cheddar) to take home and heat are two for $3; garllos (phyllo rolled with a spinach mixture) to take home and bake are two for $3; Kozak patties (savoury ground beef in curry pastry) to take home and eat are two for $3; sausage tartlets (spicy sausage with onions, olives, mushrooms and cheddar in a tart shell) are two for $3; and garlic butter tarts are two for $3. A hot lunch featuring pyrohy, cabbage rolls and patchyky (meat stick) is $12. All items have to be pre-ordered by Aug. 19. Two garlic vendors will also be on site on Aug. 22. Garlic can be purchased through pre-orders by contacting the vendors – Simon Deboer of Langside Farms (sbdeboer@hurontel.on.ca) or Jim and Janice Jones of Big Ass Garlic (bigassgarlic@hotmail.com) – in advance. The garlic can then be picked up curbside at the Ukrainian Seniors’ Centre.

Theatre: Due to the high level of interest, : Sudbury Theatre Centre is offering additional camps open to students aged 8-12. Musical theatre camp 2 will run Aug. 9-13. Each week-long day camp runs Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and enrolment is limited to 12 students per week. Registration discounts apply when booking more than one class or registering multiple children in the same family. For more information, including registration forms, visit sudburytheatre.com/summer-theatre. You may also contact the box office at boxoffice@sudburytheatre.ca or 705-674-8381 ext. 21. Health: Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering vaccine clinics to help children under 11 catch up on routine and required immunizations. Appointment-based clinics will run every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from July 14 to Aug. 31. Note: COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at catch-up clinics. Evening appointments will also be available on Thursdays upon request. The clinics will be held at various locations, including the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex, Carmichael Arena, Centennial Community Centre and Arena, and the Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena. Parents or legal guardians can make an appointment by calling public health at 705-522-9200, ext. 458.

Aug. 19 Food: Sudbury Market, located off of York Street, is open Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more, go to info@sudburymarket.ca, www.sudburymarket.ca, or call 705-586-1902. Masks are mandatory. Customers encouraged to email or call vendors in advance of the Market to arrange for pre-orders. Find vendor contact information on the Vendor Page. All products will be pre-packaged, in compliance with health and safety requirements. Maintain a distance of two metres/six feet apart from others at all times. Take notice of new signs posted at the entrance and around the Market.

Film: The Queer North Film Festival resturns to Sudbury Indie Cinema Aug. 19-22. It's the only LGBTQ film festival in Northern Ontario. Enjoy film premieres, artist talks and socials that focus squarely on queer and trans-themed films and videos from Canada and around the world. Go to SudburyIndieCinema.com. Fundraiser: A&W Canada's Burgers to Beat MS campaign is back. The campaign aims to help support those living with multiple sclerosis; $2 from every Teen Burger sold at A&W restaurants across Canada on Aug. 19 will be donated to the MS Society of Canada. The Teen Burger drive will include take-out, drive-thru and delivery orders. Up until Aug. 19, Canadians can support the campaign by rounding up their bill with any purchase, by making an online donation at www.BurgersToBeatMS.ca, or by adding a donation when ordering through A&W's mobile app.

Article content Art: The work of Sudbury artist Frank Danielson is on display at a Manitoulin Island gallery. The Perivale Gallery near Spring Bay will host FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of the painter, whose favourite medium is oil on canvas, or oil on board. The paintings will remain on display until Sept. 26, and will also be available through the Perivale website following the gallery’s seasonal closing. Images of the paintings are uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website — at www.perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson. Call 705-210-0290. Perivale Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment from Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290. The gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, near Spring Bay. Photography: Kathy Browning’s photographic exhibition entitled New Zealand will be shown at the Art Gallery of Sudbury July21-Sept. 5. Browning is a retired Laurentian University Faculty of Education professor of visual arts. The gallery is located at 251 John St. Film: Sudbury Indie Cinema has reopened. For the lineup and other details, go to for more, go to SudburyIndieCinema.com. Art: Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario welcomes artist Sonia Ekiyor-Katimi as part of an “at home” residency for August. “My aim,” Ekiyor-Katimi writes, “is to unveil the ways in which queer people of different backgrounds have experienced desire, secret communication, shame, vulnerability, and comfort.” For more information about Tenderly Coded, to go gn-o.org/en/, call 705-673-4927 or 1-877-358-6615, or email info@gn-o.org.

DO YOU WANT YOUR EVENT INCLUDED? Free listing for local arts and entertainment events. Email (preferred): sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca. Must have 'On Tap' in subject line. Fax: 705-674-6834 Please submit 10 days in advance when possible. List brief event details. Weekend listing due by Wednesday at 8 p.m. Please note some events charge admission.

